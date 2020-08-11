"It's her heart that makes her a hero"

Share it:

Stargirl's season one finale brought with it several surprises, but for Brec Bassinger one thing was never in doubt: Courtney Whitmore's big heart.

The actress talked about her character with the Comicbook site, explaining what she has always driven Stargirl it was a general and inclusive sense of justice, and not just for the father (who we later found out was not his father)

"I believe from the start, although she may have said her reason for playing Stargirl was to get justice for the man she believed to be her father, the scepter chose her knowing she had all the gifts of a heroin, regardless of who his father was"says Bassinger"So I think Courtney just wants justice for everyone. So now that she knows who her father really is, nothing will change, she as a person hasn't changed. He still wants justice for all people. And she is still the same as always".

But already from the casting, the girl knew what it was Courtney's true superpower.

"I mean, even going back in time, when they took me for the role of Stargirl, they asked me 'What are superpowers?' and I initially said 'Well, she has the cosmic scepter' and they 'Yes, but what can she do without the scepter?' and I'm a hero even without it. It's her personality, her heart that really makes her a hero. ' And I think achieving this was extremely important".

Stargirl has already been renewed for a second season by The CW, which is expected to debut next year exclusively on the American network.