"It's hard to go from Disney to war": the testimony of a Deportivo doctor

"Our profession is vocational And I'm volunteering at CHUAC, helping out to alleviate all this pandemic and you feel good about being able to help. Being with him stopped football and confined at home makes you feel a little useless and so I am happy, "explained Carlos Lariño at a telematic press conference.

The doctor from A Coruña set out that "he is being a very nice experience from a medical point of view for sharing time and work with excellent, self-sacrificing professionals "who stand out for what" they are capable of doing with few means. "

"It makes you proud. applause at eight afternoon are rare because everyone is doing an amazing job. On the other hand, it's kind of hard to go from Disney to war. From the world of football to the emergencies of a general hospital, things change and become a little tough, but happy to be able to help, "he confessed.

Soccer in the background

Regarding the option to resume the season, he indicated that "the Professional Soccer League" He has "delivered" to the clubs "a draft with measures made by experts to try to make a progressive restart, first training separately, then in small groups and later, in a group."

He also stated that they are "waiting for the authorities to give permission to start training"and considered" hasty "to start training again as in Germany." Yesterday 600 people died in Spain, so considering starting sporting activity is still in the background a bit. It is likely that we will be able to do it shortly, but it still seems hasty to me, "he warned.

Asked whether guarantees will be offered to players when they return to activity, he added that being "a new virus" it is difficult to determine "how the population will be immunized."

For now, according to the doctor, no Deportivo player has had symptoms of COVID-19. "They must all be behaving very well because nobody has had fever or respiratory distress symptoms, so everyone calm in that sense, "he argued.

In addition, he indicated that the facilities of the Ciudad Deportiva de Bee they are now "closed to the brim" and that "the first thing that is foreseen" when it is reopened "is the total disinfection of the facilities" and to make it easier for players to use hydro-alcoholic solutions and frequent hand washing.

