“It's fake!”: Pedro Ferriz Hijar denies love with transvestite and talks about his divorce

Last week, the magazine Tv Notes spread that allegedly Pedro Ferriz Hijar he was divorcing because his wife found him in bed with a transvestite. However, the communicator denied the accusations and explained why he is divorcing.

In an interview with the same medium of shows, the driver of 39 assured that Alexandra Stergios, his still wife, was only looking to discredit him.

It is totally false (that his wife found him with a transvestite). Alexandra never found me in bed with anyone. (…) It is only to discredit me and damage my career. (…) Yes, he found me messages, why I lie to you, but it didn't happen beyond that. I accept it, I have regretted and apologized, ”said the driver, denying that he was unfaithful.

Likewise, Pedro Ferriz Hijar he said that although his wife never caught him with a transvestite, there are male admirers who also make him improper proposals. And he emphasized that, if he were gay, he would have no problem admitting it.

I'm not. (But) today, talking about homosexuality and the LGBTTTQIA community is not taboo, it is an easy topic to accept. In my case, I tell you that I am not gay, ”said the driver.

With information from Tv Notes.

