It's everyone Mickey Mouse, but what should Mickey Mouse be called?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The most famous mouse in comics and cartoons, which has also become the logo of a multinational company like Disney, has become famous as Mickey Mouse, in Italian Mickey Mouse. Originally, however, his name was to be another.

The character, born from an idea of Walt Disneyit should have been called Mortimer. It was Disney's wife, Lillian, who suggested that he change it, replacing it with a less "threatening" name, and the choice then fell to Mickey.

The first appearance of Mickey Mouse occurred on May 15, 1928, in the cartoon Plane Crazy, in which his historic girlfriend Minnie also appears.

In Italy the name Mickey Mouse is associated with the hugely popular Disney comic weekly.