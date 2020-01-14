It's almost magic Johnny returns to TV uncensored: let's remember the anime series

Share it:

It was back in 1989 when, for the first time in Italy, it made its appearance on our TVs "It's almost magic Johnny". An anime taken from the manga Kimagure Orange Road, published in Japan since 1984 and made up of 25 issues, which also arrived in Italy in 1992 thanks to the great success of the animated series. A series that, in the sign of mass distribution by Mediaset / Fininvest, was subjected to various complaints and modifications, which altered, in our view, the quality of the product. It's almost magic Johnny returns to Italia 2, this time uncensored compared to the original transmission: for the occasion, let's retrace the history and success of the production.

Once upon a time there was censorship

Fininvest began to acquire licenses of Japanese animated series, as early as the early 80s, but the real success, thanks to the transmission Bim Bum Bam, gained him from 1986 onwards. At that time, for the first time, the production of television programs aimed exclusively at children. Starting from this assumption, it is obvious that the kind of animation proposed in that portion of the schedule had to be congruent to the target audience. And that's exactly why the complaints were very heavy and the voiceovers reworked. The changes did not concern only the scenes that were considered inconvenient, both for the sexual references and for the violence, but also the dialogues and the names: details that, in some points, substantially changed even the plot. The original title of the work was no exception, Kimagure Orange Road, which became precisely "It's almost magic Johnny". Clamorous (although unfortunately customary) the cutting of two episodes, to be precise on 35 and 37. The two episodes were cut because they were considered too inconvenient and impossible to censure. While in the 35th a hypnotized Kyosuke was too frank and enterprising towards Hikaru and Madoka, in episode 37 the violence was the master, with Madoka mixed up in a rivalry between gangs of thugs.

There is always hope

In spite of everything the series was successful and was repeated several times on Italia 1, albeit with the same dubbing. Several years passed, in 1996, the Dynamic Italia decided to redo the whole series, including the two missing episodes, without any type of modification or censorship with respect to the Japanese material, respecting the texts with great fidelity. The distribution took place, however, only in VHS. The license then passed to Yamato, who released it in 2003 on 10 DVDs, while only later did he even land on the Sky Man-ga thematic channel. The pay-per-view nature of the broadcaster, however, did not allow the whole audience to admire the version faithful to the original: today, as already said, everything changes, because from January 14 on Italia 2 the anime is put into wave in the Yamato version, with the title of Capricciosa Orange Road.

Aging well

Although the series is now 33 years old, we believe Orange Road is still a valid and exciting product. The series tells the story of Kyosuke Kasuga, a somewhat particular 15-year-old young man. Both the protagonist and his two sisters are in fact in possession of ESP powers (inherited from the late mother) and are able to move objects, teleport and even travel through time.

The father has strictly forbidden them to use these powers in public, otherwise they will be forced to move to avoid uncomfortable questions. Kyosuke, just arrived in a new city, meets a girl named Ayukawa Ayukawa. The

love at first sight is immediate, but the boy is shy and undecided and this will lead to many misunderstandings and embarrassing situations. And that's exactly what the series is based on, the eternal indecision of the protagonist. The trouble begins when the fourteen year old Hikaru Hiyama falls in love with him, but the worst problem will be that the girl is an intimate friend of Madoka, who for this reason will never come forward. In addition, Hikaru has a decidedly outgoing character and will try to conquer the heart of Kyosuke in all ways. Although the episodes tend to be self-contained, the series follows a sort of main plot, which over time the relationship between the protagonists increasingly evolves.

We will get to know the two main characters slowly, their past and what actually binds them to each other. This slow evolution will undoubtedly make you fond of the protagonists and, in a moment, you will have reached the conclusion of the 48 episodes that make up the production.

Obviously not all that glitters is gold and you will see in large numbers of "useless" episodes (that is, mostly filling), but without the rhythm of the narration somehow ruining the quality of the work. The anime is also appreciated from a technical point of view, with designs of excellent workmanship even compared to the most famous competition. The characters are very well made and distinguishable, the animations are never too woody and the backdrops are always credible. If it weren't for the old 4: 3 format and the low resolution of the original source, the visual difference with many modern products would not be so evident.