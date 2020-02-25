"It's a legend": the Haaland phenomenon and its curious admiration for Michu

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is one of the fashionable men of European football. A striker, just 19 years old, who has scored 10 goals in what we have been in the Champions League thanks to a surprising group stage with Red Bull Salzburg and his last game against PSG, in which he scored two goals in the victory of Borussia Dortmund against the French team.

A trend that is confirmed in the Bundesliga, where He has scored nine goals in just six games with the team trained by Lucien Favre. To become one of the most feared strikers of the old continent, the Norwegian has had as references some of the best scorers in the world. Among them the Spanish Miguel Pérez Cuesta, popularly known as Michu.

"Hi Erling, your friend Michu wants to send you a gift"

Just a few years ago, when I was still a promising striker who played for Bryne FK, the young man labeled Michu about himself in each of his Instagram posts. Although at that time he had lost prominence in Swansea, where he suffered a series of injuries that prevented him from performing at the highest level, the Norwegian striker still considered the ovetense as one of his greatest references at the football level.

For the same reason, and after learning about the history of Haaland, the now sports director of Burgos CF He has decided to give a signed shirt to the Norwegian striker. This has been announced by the club through a tweet, through which he has shared a photograph with the shirt in question: "Hello Erling, your friend Michu wants to send you a gift".

"It is a legend"



Just a few hours later, the Norwegian striker thanked the oventese gesture and recognized him as a true football legend. All this through a tweet in which he used the hashtag # Nice2Michu, the pun that went viral in the Premier League after the arrival of the attacker in Swansea after a great season at Rayo Vallecano.

Finally, and with the aim of reaffirming that Michu was a great striker, Haaland shared a series of data that demonstrated the scoring instinct of the ovetense: "The streets will never forget." In his 43 games in Swansea, Michu scored 22 goals in a season in which he took the League Cup. Some numbers that not only made him one of the most beloved players in the fans, but the player of the year of the team.