“It’s a few macho chauvinists…” Juan Soler says he did not forbid Maki from having a boyfriend (VIDEO)

Juan Soler It exploded again against the magazine of shows that it published that, tried to recover its ex-wife, Maki Soler, after she began a new romance.

“This junk magazine uses lies and deception to sell more numbers. In a loud voice and in person, you (the media) learned that I separated from Maki a year ago, ”he said.

In addition, he assured that it did not bother him that Maki have, if it exists, a new love relationship; That is from “macho little eggs”.

“Of course not (it bothered me). It is of few males to forbid a woman from having a relationship. I'm not that. I wish that Maki Have a sensational life, because you deserve it, because you are a great woman and person. If he has already chosen someone, he must surely be a very good guy as I am, ”he said.

Juan Soler reiterated that he loves his ex-wife deeply, "no longer as a couple but as a person"; and revealed that he will spend Christmas with her and her daughters.

