Itatí Cantoral reveals why Thalia one day got mad at her

Actress Itatí Cantoral, daughter of the late catatrix Roberto Cantoral and ex-wife of also actor Eduardo Santamarina, was invited this weekend on the television show The minute that changed my destiny with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Itatí Cantoral, among other things, referred to his past and the success he had in the 90s with Soraya Montenegro, his character in the soap opera Maria in the neighborhood next to Thalia. She reveals that one day Tommy Mottola's wife got mad at her and says the reason.

Unexpected and successful, this was the performance that Itatí had in María the one in the neighborhood, and she says that she originally made tests for the leading character (the one that Thalia did), but finally the late producer Valentín Pimpstein decided that she would do the villain.

They put on a super long black wig, a whole day; I knew it was something important, they made everything dirty, name, I thought they were going to throw me. Then Valentin said to me: 'Mijita, you will be the villain. You will be Soraya '!.

The actress also mentions that after her success in María la del barrio, her character from Soraya, who died in a scene, had to be revived.

Emilio Azcárraga sent her to call her private. It was the first time he did it and he was filled with astonishment, he says, because Thalia is always called to call and not her.

He told me that I took the novel! He told me that he would make me an album because he was a friend of Emilio Estefan and told me that they would revive me in the novel. He told me they would give me a certain amount of money … Thalia got a little angry! I was immensely happy. "

From 25 minutes Itatí talks about her work in María, the one in the neighborhood and the anecdote with Thalía:









With the passage of time, Itatí has ​​become a great actress and has had the opportunity to work in other countries such as the United States and Colombia.









Facing the sun, Until money separates us, Fortuna, Amores con trap, El Chema and Silvia Pinal: in front of you, they have been other successful projects that he has starred on television.

And in theater he has also stood out. He has been seen working, for example, in works such as Everything they say will be the other way around, Muchachitas, Águila Real, Cinderella, Sugar and Adventurer.









