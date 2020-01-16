Itatí Cantoral last to hear about Eduardo Santamarina's infidelity

Share it:

Itatí Cantoral spoke about the infidelity on the part of the father of his children in an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. During his marriage to the actress who played "Soraya Montenegro", Eduardo Santamarina had his affairs with Susana González.

The actress mentioned that all Televisa knew that her husband Eduardo Santamarina was unfaithful, except her. "I learned from the lady in the dressing room who had known me for a long time, she was the one who told me 'oh ma'am, I don't even know what to say, but they put the dressing room' (Eduardo and Susana González)."

Itatí Cantoral said that before learning all this, actress Susana González also evaded her. Later she herself would confess said affair with her husband. "Notice that I met Susana González in a gym, many years ago, they had just finished and she ran away, I think she thought, with the reputation I have, so super aggressive, just like that and said 'how about me Slap 'I don't know. I saw that he ran away. "

Then I reached her and said: 'Hello'; In total, he stood by me, in a corridor … four years later, I would never have imagined that event.

"She starts telling me her version of things and I start to feel super sad, she starts crying and it is precisely when she has her first baby, and at that moment, we became friends."









For Itatí Cantoral, his break with Eduardo Santamarina was not anyone's fault, much less Susana González, because he says that everyone was wrong.

And no, it is not the fault of anyone and it is not the fault of the women, I also realized that she was wrong and it took a lot of work to recover.

"She is a single mother and is an excellent mother, because I also know that for sure. She is a good woman who made a mistake and went wrong."