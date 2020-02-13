“Itatí Cantoral fighting vs the devil”: The time the actress sang ‘La Guadalupana’ strangely (VIDEO)

Mexican actress Itatí Cantoral has been remembered these days in social networks due to its curious interpretation of La Guadalupana.

And it is who gave life to Soraya Montenegro appeared in the typical Mañanitas a la Guadalupe's Virgin, where some television stations summon several singers to pay homage to the virgin brunette.

That December 12, 2016, Itatí she sang with great force some fragments of the subject, so some people even accused her of being drunk or even being possessed.

The actress graciously took these comments and even shared a meme of the moment through her account of Instagram during yesterday.

In a subsequent interview for the portal The Saga, Itatí He ruled out that he had ingested alcoholic beverages on that occasion. He explained that they did not have a place to carry out the tests and acknowledged that it was not an acceptable interpretation.

How am I going to take a church? I think it's a stupid thing and sing the ‘Mañanitas’ to the Virgin. I think I did not sing well, it was badly done because we had nowhere to rehearse and well, between my faith and so, I should not have done it publicly, but there is nothing I can say that it was taken, ”said the actress.

With information from El Heraldo de México and Infobae.

