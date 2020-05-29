Italy confirmed the resumption of Serie A: when will Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Lautaro Martínez play again

Share it:

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are the most important references for Juventus, which is going for its ninth consecutive title.

Photo: REUTERS / Alberto Lingria

The Italian league defined its restart date after more than two months of stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the meeting in which the National Sports Minister participated, Vincenzo Spadafora, and the authorities of the federation and Serie A, such as Gabriele Gravina and Paolo Dal Pino, The official confirmed that the championship will return to its activity on June 20.

Italian football was suspended on March 9 by the coronavirus pandemic that affected the country with more than 30,000 deaths and almost 300,000 cases. Most campuses returned to training last May 4th and the intention of the Italian football authorities was to resume the tournament on June 14th to close the season in the first days of August, but after the conclave it was postponed for a week.

The Calcium was suspended in the date 26, when the Juventus He led the contest with 63 points followed by the Lazio, with one less, as an escort. The team of Turin was one of those who had a large number of positive cases of COVID-19, among them, the Cordovan Paulo Dybala, who was isolated for a month and a half.

The other Argentine from the squad, the striker Gonzalo Higuain, traveled to Argentina in the middle of the parate and just returned to practice last Saturday. A similar situation happened with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the maximum figure of the team that will seek your nineth scudetto consecutive, who joined in the last days after passing the most critical stage of the pandemic in his country.

Eight points below is the Inter of Lautaro Martínez, who must defend third place and the direct classification to the Champions League on the lookout for Atalanta of the Papuan Gomez (48), the Rome of Javier Pastore (45) and the Napoli (39).

Lautaro Martínez is one of the figures of Inter who is wanted by Barcelona. So far he will continue at the Italian club. Photo: REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo

In the lower area there are between eight and ten teams that fight not to fall in the places of the descents that until the moment of suspension occupied Lecce, SPAL and Brescia.

In this context, the Italian soccer authorities obtained the approval of the government to resume the activity that had significant economic losses.

The urgency of the Italian clubs to play again is also due to financial need and to put pressure on the owners of the audiovisual rights that did not pay the monthly payment for May.

“As already mentioned, football will resume when security conditions are a guarantee and we have the approval of the various protocols available. Italy is starting again, and it's only fair that football starts again"Warned the minister Vincenzo Spadafora; and added that the commitments corresponding to the Italy Cup could be played "in the week from 13 to 20 to complete the competition"

