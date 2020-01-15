Italia's Got Talent 2020 comes with a lot of news. The first? Joe Bastianich as judge

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first episode of will be broadcast on Wednesday 15 January 2020 Italia's got talent, the talent show who will meet every Wednesday on TV8 is Sky One and which has now come to his fifth edition. Tightrope walkers, conjurers, illusionists, singers, dancers, athletes, antique horn players, snake trainers and tamers of unicorns: what will be the 'rough diamonds' (i.e. the talents) that we will see on stage during the 7 episodes of hearings and that will ferry the most deserving competitors to live finale where will they compete to win the title of champion?

Italia's Got Talent 2020, Joe Bastianich among the judges

The new edition of IGT will keep the program true to itself, but with the addition of some small but interesting ones Announcements that will ignite the viewers. They, as never this year, will be the active protagonists of the race. In fact, the home crowd will decide the winner of the2020 edition of the talent led by Lodovica Comello (pregnant with a boy), flanked by the judges Federica Pellegrini, Mara Maionchi is Frank Matano, together with the new entry, the judge Joe Bastianich.

Italia's Got Talent 2020, among the judges Joe Bastianich. Courtesy Photo Italia's Got Talent 2020, competitors and performances As usual all competitors they will have only 100 seconds to show jurors they deserve a place in the final or, at least, the 3 'yes' necessary to access the next phase of the race. Let's not forget the possibility of receiving the Golden Buzzer by one of the judges, who will have the opportunity to bet (one time) on a participant, taking him directly to the final bet of the program. Among the novelties of Italy's Got Talent 2020 then there is also the Golden Buzzer for the home audience, who will be able to decree his favorite talent every week thanks to televoting. According to the first rumors the younger competitor who will take part in the race is a saxophonist just 5 years old while the oldest is a tender granny of 94 years with a passion for dancing, especially the wildest ones. Italia's got talent it seems to be a program suitable for all audiences from +5 to 100 years old, a bit like some evergreen box games that everyone loves, young or old. Of course there will also be touching moments that will tear a few tears in style You've Got Mail (after all, a healthy little plant never hurts) among which we note the moving performance of a 32 year old boy deaf from birth but capable of rapping thanks to the vibrations produced by music. READ: Game of Thrones writers leave the Star Wars trilogy The jury of Italia's Got Talent 2020, Joe Bastianich instead of Claudio Bisio As anticipated by the commercials aired for a few weeks, the jury of this fifth edition of Italia's got talent has undergone a change with the farewell of Claudio Bisio and entry into the field of Joe Bastianich. After leaving Masterchef the famous Italian-American restaurateur and entrepreneur returns to television, starting an entirely new or almost unprecedented adventure, after all Bastianich's task will remain more or less the same as before: to judge, even if this time, instead of tasting more dishes or less delicious, will have to evaluate performances of singing, dancing, magic and whoever has more. Who is itdiluderà’Who will make him play the Golden Buzzer card and, above all, how will his entry by Lodovica Comello and the other judges be accepted? Joe Bastianich will be able to enter the swimmer's graces Federica Pellegrini or will become the favorite target of the actor's jokes Frank Matano? But the question that most grips us is: thanks to the proximity to the former judge of Masterchef the mythical Mara Maionchi Will he finally learn a few words in English? Stay tuned! Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE

. (tagsToTranslate) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent 2020 (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent 2020 joe bastianich (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent claudio bisio (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent first episode (t) got talent (t) IGT (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent instagram (t) lodovica comello (t) federica pellegrini (t) joe bastianich (t) frank matano ( t) got talent (t) italias got talet (t) italian got talent (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent judges (t) jury Italy & # 039; s Got Talent (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent 2020 new (t) golden buzzer (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent episodes (t) Italy & # 039; s Got Talent 2020 when it starts

Italia's Got Talent 2020 comes with a lot of news. The first? Joe Bastianich as judge was last modified: by

Share it: