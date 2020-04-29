Italian Sports Minister sees "increasingly complicated" resume Series A

Share it:

Vincenzo Spadafora, Italian Minister of Policies for Youth and Sport, assured this Wednesday who sees it increasingly difficult to resume Serie A and he considered that, if he were a president of a club, he would start "thinking about the next season".

"Between this Wednesday and tomorrow the contacts will continue between the technical-scientific committee and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), which previously presented a protocol on training considered insufficient. But resuming training does not mean resuming the championship "Spadafora said in an interview on Italian television "La 7".

"If we do not want to have doubts, it is enough to follow the line of France and the Netherlands, which have abandoned," he added.

The Italian government decided last Sunday that athletes who practice individual sportss will be able to train from May 4 while soccer clubs will have to wait until at least the 18th to resume training at sports centers, which generated some controversy among the Serie A teams.

"I honestly I see the way to resume the competition smaller and smaller. The subject of training is different, but if he were a president of a Serie A club he would start thinking about next season, "acknowledged the minister.

"As Minister of Sport, it would be crazy if he discriminated against football, which brings money to the entire sports system, but if the competition cannot be resumed safely, we will be forced to stop. It is absurd that three or four presidents do not understand it"he concluded.

Soccer is the only Italian professional sport that still intends to end the season, to avoid triggering economic losses that can reach one billion euros.

Basketball, volleyball or rugby, on the other hand, have already officially abandoned the 2019-2020 season due to the uncertainty about the evolution of the health crisis.

