It would be the new “Benzema de CR7”: Fabio Capello on the possible arrival of Raúl Jiménez to Juventus

Raúl Jiménez’s performances with Wolverhampton did not go unnoticed and the world of football never tires of praising the Mexican striker. On this occasion it was the legendary coach Fabio Capello, who recognized the talent and qualities of Jiménez inside the field of play.

The Italian strategist was sincere and ruled that the American youth squad could be an ideal reinforcement for Juventus, as it would suit his style of play very well for next season, which will be directed by Andrea Pirlo.

“I have seen Raúl Jiménez, he is an important player who has a lot of quality, he is the right player to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, because Cristiano has lacked a Benzema at Juventus, this could be Raúl Jiménez,” Capello said in an interview for ESPN.

It should be noted that in recent days, the Mexican striker has been placed in the orbit of the Italian champion. According to information from Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici, in charge of the reinforcements of Juventus, traveled this week to London for a possible signing by Raúl Jiménez.

The price of the striker of the Mexican National Team, according to information from the newspaper As, oscillates in the 90 million pounds, almost 100 million euros. Also, remember that you still have 3 years left on your contract.

The realities of Raúl Jiménez and Karim Benzema are very similar. In 48 games, which correspond to the 2019-2020 season, the Frenchman added 27 annotations and 11 assists with Real Madrid. The Mexican, for his part, in 55 games also scored 27 goals and added 10 assists.

CAPELLO TALKS ABOUT ANOTHER MEXICAN

Some time later, Fabio Capello decided to talk about another Aztec player who is going through a critical moment in Europe. We refer to Hirving “El Chuky” Lozano, a Mexican offensive who is in Napoli, a team led by Gennaro Gatusso.

The former coach of the England National Team praised the Pachuca youth squad and acknowledged that he has always found him “a dangerous, intelligent player who always knows how to move very well with or without the ball.” Similarly, he pointed out that, under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, Lozano “played good games, but never at the top.”

“You must understand that the Italian League is different, a difficult football where they pressure you more. I think that with Gattuso he can have something more, if he decides to stay there ”, Capello said when asked about the performance and future of Hirving Lozano.

In the end, he ruled that Lozano is a player who “lacks nothing”, since the times that Gattuso has required it, he has responded in the best way.

CR7 WOULD GIVE A GOOD LOOK FOR JIMÉNEZ

A few days ago, the Italian press had indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo would approve the signing of the Mexican. It transpired that Andrea Pirlo’s main idea is for Jiménez to play with CR7 and Paulo Dybala in the next season in order to become a more complete and renewed offense.

Raúl’s performances with the “Wolves” have made him one of the most coveted players in this transfer market.

