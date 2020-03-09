It will take Elden Ring to arrive according to an Insider

Share it:

We cannot know if the multiple rumors that have been appearing about Elden ring They are true or not. Among other things, because since the announcement in the past E3 2019, neither From Software nor Bandai Namco have released a pledge about the development of the game. However, leaks do not stop coming.

Today, through an Insider who claims to have inside information. And according to him, the game will not arrive in June 2020, as had been said in the past. Therefore, even if it arrived in this year 2020, it would not be until the second half of the year.

In fact, once again it is information leaked by Omni, who is a supposed member of FromSoftware. On this occasion, the user of ResetEra has assured that Bandai Namco and From Software will talk about the launch when they are ready to do so.

This is exactly what he said: "It should be quite obvious now that the game will not come out in June 2020. Surely you can also understand that it does not do me or anyone else, beyond the curious impatience, please start filtering internal dates that are not yet ready to be shared for a reason. Especially if things change. From Software and Bandai will talk about it when they're ready. ".

In any case, Omni's words suggest that development is not progressing as fast as it was expected. Presumably, for certain changes that have been made with respect to the engine: "As I said before, it is running on the same engine [in reference to the usual one of the company], not UE4, unlike the false rumors of 4chan. There have been some updates, of which I am not sure. But, of course, it was necessary to make changes and improvements to adapt to the different types of structure, systems and desasapland. ".

And apparently, some of these changes have to do with the news that leaked at the end of last week: "Lighting is one of those improvements. When you have a dynamic day / night system, the lighting should change and be dynamic to adapt so that the sunrise does not look or feel at noon and noon is not seen or seen feel like sunset or midnight. ".

