It will be a girl! Ha-Ash's Hannah will be a mom and the group announced the tender news

One of the members of the duet Ha-Ash surprised her own and strangers by revealing in a surprising way, that she waits for her first baby.

"ORStedes are super important to me, that's why I wanted them to be among the first to hear about this great news. Mine is a stage that excites me a lot and I want you to be part of this new adventure".

In the video you can see Hannah announce to her work team that she is pregnant and together they helped her discover what it will be, whether boy or girl.

In the middle of the concert, at the end of the event the sex of the baby would be announced, according to the color of the papers that were released at the end, not only the Ha-Ash would know what it will be, but all the fans of the group.

I am so excited to live this stage. ”

For her part, Ashley, Hannah's sister said most excitedly and could not hide the cry of happiness:

“Seeing how Hannah already gives her life for her baby, how she takes care of herself, how she talks to him, how she plays music, that gives me so much joy and now this baby is going to travel with us and get to know the world.”

Here the ADORABLE moment (take out your handkerchiefs because you're going to get too excited):

