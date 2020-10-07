“It will be a delusion, it’s my favorite episode”

The Boys got us used to absurd and brutal twists, splatter sequences and massacres of all kinds. What happens when you combine all of this with a season finale that should be surprising in itself?

After the shocking events of the sixth episode of The Boys and the Super movie based on Super we have now understood that there are no more limits, and showrunner Eric Kripke confirms that the final episode will not be outdone in an interview for TV Line: “I believe that episode 8 will be a real frenzy of madness. As for me I think the eighth is my favorite episode of the entire series, of both seasons “.

It seems that we should expect an over the top conclusion, able to perfectly embody the punk soul of the series. Will we perhaps witness the explosion of some superhero? Difficult to say, but there will certainly be some interesting news related to the character of Billy Butcher:

“First of all Butcher will find himself in a dangerous situation, since he has this evil side, inherited from his father, and at the end of the last episode he realized that there is no value in doing things right, respecting the obligations of legality. The only way to accomplish the mission is become the worst person, like his father, and will approach episode 8 with this attitude. We should be very concerned about Butcher’s humanity and the consequences for the rest of the group. “

The character played by Karl Urban will exceed all limits of decency just to find revenge against the Super? His path is likely to lead him back to Becca, desperate after Patriot takes her son. We leave you to the trailer of the finale of The Boys 2, available from 9 October on Amazon Prime.