It was too much! Jackie Bracamontes reveals details of her intimacy with her husband

The actress Jacky Bracamontes He gave details about his intimate life, after a recent surgery on the abdomen to which he underwent.

And it is that recently the 40-year-old driver, who has had four pregnancies, had a belly reconstruction and liposuction, in order to recover her figure.

Given this, the ex-model revealed the microphones of All for women with Maxine Woodside who, after this procedure, had authorization from her doctor to have sex.

My doctor has already given me permission for a long time. You have to keep a rest, but everything is fine, ”he said Jacqueline.

Bracamontes He explained that he had to spend some time at rest and that he did not need to take medication after the procedure.

He added that, during his most recent driving of the program miss Universe, what he faced was "a lot of stress", but he was happy doing his job, where he participated with singer Carlos Ponce.

