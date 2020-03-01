Entertainment

It was not the Simpsons who predicted the coronavirus crisis, but Astérix and Obélix

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Since they began to jump the first alarms of contagion in China by the happy COVID-19, also know as Wuhan coronavirus, social networks began to flood with memes and references to this health crisis. As always, there is a Simpsons reference capable of fitting into any kind of situation as a prediction, but in this case, the Asterix and Obelix comics were much more accurate.

In 2017, specifically in the comic Asterix in Italy (coincidence also) by Didier Conrad and Jean-Yves Ferri, the invincible Gauls intersect with a masked enemy whose name is, nothing more and nothing less than Coronavirus. This has been shown by a multitude of readers of this comic on social networks.

The aim that its creators had when calling this villain from the Roman stable race makes the predictions of The Simpsons Don't seem so exact. However, remember that coronaviruses are a family of viruses whose appearance makes them look like a crown, given their numerous tips or filaments. They can cause from a common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia.

In 1993 we saw an episode of the series of Matt Groening in which Homer receives a package from China with a juice squeezer and attacked by a virus from the Asian country. This flu quickly affected the rest of the inhabitants of Springfield, remembering the current situation we are experiencing with the recent coronavirus crisis.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.