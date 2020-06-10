"It was my turn, I still don't understand how": Rogelio Funes Mori tested positive for COVID-19

Share it:

Rogelio Funes Mori celebrating a goal. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY)

Through his Twitter account, the goalscorer of the Rayados de Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori, made known what it is one of the positive cases of COVID-19 among the players of the Liga MX. In addition, he pointed out that it is asymptomatic and that the other members of his family gave negative for disease testing.

"I decided to share it with you to help become aware and understand that sometimes we have to be touched beyond all care and responsibility that we have had. It was my turn, I still don't understand howbut now it's time to recover to go back to training as soon as possible ”, said the player.

In his message he took the opportunity to thank the people who have cared for him and to comment that his health condition, despite the disease, it is unbeatable. He even predicted the period in which he can return to the courts: "In 10 days I'm back".

To this message from the forward, the loyal followers of the royal institution, who encouraged him to continue his recovery. "A lot of strength, bro! If your body supports your incredible Chileans, the damn virus has nothing to do"Commented a user referring to the goal he scored in the first leg of the end of the 2019 Opening against America.

This is how Rogelio Funes Mori reported his diagnosis via Twitter. (Photo: Screenshot)

Of this case the team had already informed, although had not revealed the identity of the player. On the other hand, with this diagnosis they already add 34 people infected by the new coronavirus in Liga MX clubs. It is worth mentioning that not only have players from the different categories been countedbut also to trainers, managers and staff of the institutions.

Before Funes Mori, the last case in an athlete that was disclosed was one of the Cougars of the UNAM, whose name was not revealed, but it was detailed that it was a asymptomatic episode of the disease and that's why I was isolated and under the medical supervision of the club.

The Liga MX return to competition protocol

This Tuesday, the league published the protocol with the measures that will be taken into account for the return of the national football. In it you can read all the details regarding how it will act in the matches and in training. The provisions were established by the health authorities of the Federal Government and the Medical Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

The measures will be implemented in four phases, linked to the times of health authorities. The first will focus on player preparation before returning to training. A representative of each team “will watch over the activities that the players must carry out in their own houses"

Liga MX has already established the protocol to return to activities after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

In phase two are the steps to follow for individual training on the court, as it happened in various leagues around the world. At this stage, only six footballers will be able to attend the facilities.

Also, to players, coaching staff, medical team and members of the club they will be tested for COVID-19. It should be noted that this action it has already begun to perform in the Mexican soccer teams for some weeks and through it have been detected several positives in athletes.

In the phase three there are guidelines for conducting group training, prior to reactivation from the competition. "Among other elements, the document establishes the conditions to be maintained by the players during the concentration stage at the facilities of the club ”, explains the statement.

Finally, the phase four It is the most awaited by fans, because marks the actions that will prevail in the return to the matches. This includes criteria such as restrictions on greetings between players and in the celebrations in case of annotation.

