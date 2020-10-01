‘It was frustrating to be seen only as Lizzie McGuire’

How many times have we heard of actors being trapped in this or that role? Think for example of a Daniel Radcliffe, who has lived with the shadow of Harry Potter for years, but also of Hilary Duff and that Lizzie McGuire which has brought her so many joys but also some problems.

The Disney series that aired from 2001 to 2004 had in fact transformed into the most classic of the golden cages for McGuire: to tell it was the actress herself, who admitted to having felt decidedly frustrated from the film industry’s inability to imagine her in a role other than Lizzie’s.

“I’ve definitely been through a lot of frustration, like ‘Why can’t I have the opportunity to play someone else?’ From 21 to 25 years old, before becoming a mother, there was a lot of frustration“Duff said. However, the actress has fortunately passed that period:”Now I am in a completely different state, being a mother and wife no longer weighs on me. I no longer think people see me as just Lizzie, but also when it happens I appreciate it, because it’s nice to know it had such a huge impact on their lives“.

Duff, meanwhile, recently responded to rumors about a crossover between Lizzie McGuire and Hanna Montana; the actress then said she was still confident about the return of Lizzie McGuire.