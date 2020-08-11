it was also positive for Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The news of Kamala's disappearance shocked all WWE lovers. Now the causes of his death have also been revealed, clearly aggravated by a self-evident positivity to Covid-19 which has significantly precipitated the situation.

James Harris, whose health conditions had already been quite precarious for some time, would have died due to the implications of the virus following a cardiac arrest. His body in recent years had been particularly marked by the disease, in fact due to a very strong form of diabetes he was even forced to undergoamputation of a foot.

However, his spirit had always remained combative as his closest friends claim. A great legend of wrestling, a historical opponent of Hulk Hogan is Undertaker. His career began at just 25 years old and had continued through ups and downs until his retirement in 2006.

His battle look is unforgettable. Kamala who was affectionately defined by his supporters as the "Panzone of Uganda", he used to wear leopard-print clothing and paint his face with tribal markings that made him particularly grim.

After the retirement of Undertaker, the wrestling world remains orphaned of another undisputed myth. This is the definitive end of an era and who knows if today's champions will be remembered with the same immense affection with which we turn to those of the past.