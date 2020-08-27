“It was a trauma for her”

Share it:

In addition to the twist of the second episode of Lucifer 5, the new season has brought some shocking news also regarding the character of Ella Lopez, played by Aimee Garcia.

The new relationship with an avid Star Trek reporter named Pete had bode well for the sentimental future of Lucifer’s colleague, a forensic scientist who collaborates on various cases. Too good to be true: the new character, nerdy and as embarrassed as Ella, turned out to be a dangerous killer.

“I think the authors are always very good at playing bad tricks not only at the spectators but also at us actors. She is a bit of a clumsy girl, with a light heart. He always has a joke ready, talks a lot, hugs everyone, it invades their space and is simply a small ray of sunshine. […] So seeing her in crisis, wondering if she’s a bad person or if she’ll ever find love is really heartbreaking “, commented the actress in an interview for Dan of the Geek.

He went on to say that in the fifth season, the writers had fun putting the most positive and optimistic characters in the most difficult situations. This allowed her to highlight the deeper side of Ella, her generosity in wanting to help others, without feeling sorry for herself.

“Said this, it was really traumatic for her what happened. We all know that such closed people don’t let down their defenses very often with others. When he finally trusts someone and this betrayal happens, it’s heartbreaking. In the second part of the season, we will see Ella wondering why she chose to trust of this person and becoming his friend, and the emotional consequences of all this. “

All that remains is to wait for the second part of Luficer 5