         "It was a disappointment." Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence about her non-Oscar nomination for 'Wall Street Scammers'

One of the most commented aspects of the last Oscar was the absence of Jennifer Lopez in the category of best supporting actress. We all took his presence for granted, but his work on 'Wall Street Scammers' was finally left unrecognized by the Hollywood Academy and now the actress has broken her silence about it.

Lopez has taken advantage of his interview with Oprah Winfrey on the occasion of the 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour to talk, among other topics, about his non-nomination to the Oscars, not hesitating to confess that he felt that "I had disappointed everyone a little", also pointing out the following:

It was sad, I felt a little sorry because there was a lot of gradual ascent towards it. There were a lot of articles, I received a lot of good mentions – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of "They're going to nominate the Oscar, it's going to happen, they're crazy if they don't." Reading all those articles I thought "My God, could it happen?" Then not and I reacted in plan: "Ouch", it was a small disappointment.

An unfair absence?

Finally the nominees were Laura Dern for 'Story of a marriage', Kathy Bates by 'Richard Jewell', Scarlett Johansson by 'JoJo Rabbit', Florence Pugh for 'Little Women' and Margot Robbie for 'The scandal'. A priori it can be said that it was Bates who snatched Lopez's candidacy, since on paper he was not expected to succeed.

It is true that much was said after the premiere of the film Lorene Scafaria that Lopez could get the nomination, but when he did not win the Golden Globe, some awards that seemed suitable to recognize his work and finish promoting it to the Oscar, doubts arose and he ended up staying out. In my opinion fairly, since I would have deserved recognition before Shuzhen zhao for 'The Farewell'.

