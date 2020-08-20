"It was 20 years of therapy in ten episodes"

Share it:

After the surprising ending of The Morning Show, fans of the series available on Apple TV + are eager to find out the latest news on season two. Waiting for official news, we recommend this interview with Jennifer Aniston.

The actress discussed her commitment to star in the series with the reporters from the Los Angeles Times, and how it was a cathartic experience to play the role of Alex Levy, a character who can not stand the press pressure and becoming a celebrity: "This series was like twenty years of therapy summed up in ten installments. Sometimes after reading a scene I felt a great weight lift off my shoulders. It was interesting to see to what extent I have normalized a certain type of behavior, where you keep telling yourself that everything will be fine, only to have a nervous breakdown as soon as you are alone. I was able to observe these moments in my role as an actress, so I couldn't pretend it didn't exist anymore".

For his ability to best represent the life of Alex Levy, Jennifer Aniston was nominated for an Emmy, the winner of which will be announced on September 20. Waiting to find out some indiscretions on the second season of the Apple series, we report our review of The Morning Show.