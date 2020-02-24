“It takes years of gossip”: Televisa drivers make fun of Pati Chapoy (VIDEO)

Share it:

The consolidated show journalist Pati Chapoy, which serves as head of the Ventaneando program, received strong criticism and mockery from two drivers of TV

On this occasion the critics were Roxana Castellanos and Paul Stanley, who did not hesitate to destroy Pati Chapoy in the “Los Tú-Vasos” section of the “Tell Me NOW” program.

Castellanos and Stanley They talked about the embarrassing moment the 71-year-old driver had when she said she didn't know who she was Remmy Valenzuela, the Mexican regional music singer who was a fleeting judge in the program about the new generation of "The academy".

It should be noted that the output of Remmy Valenzuela he never cleared up, but it was speculated that it was because he got involved in a lawsuit with Pati Chapoy for not knowing who she was and even pointed out that she was "old fashioned".

"The Academy is an Aztec TV program with a very poor production, people who do not know how to sing and well, among their judges is Remmy Valenzuela," he said Roxana Castellanos.

But neither Castellanos nor Stanley stopped in the critics of the musical reality, because they also attacked Pati Chapoy for not knowing who participates in the stellar programs of the television station where he works.

Even Paul Stanley confused the trajectory of Pati Chapoy with that of the journalist Maxine Woodside, known as "The Queen of the Radio."

"It has been gossiping in All For Women for years," he said Paul Stanley; although seconds later it was corrected by Roxana Castellanos, who did not stop laughing.

You can see the moment of harsh criticism against the show journalist Pati Chapoy from minute 06:22 of the following link:

With information from La Verdad Noticias and Tell Me NOW

