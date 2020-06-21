It Takes Two: announced the new game of Josef Fares of A Way Out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised, Josef Fares intervened during EA Play Live 2020 to announce the new Hazelight Studios game released under EA Originals label. entitled It Takes Two and has been described as a cooperative action adventure with platform elements that "it will freak you out".

The story centers on Rose, a little girl who creates two dolls to process the pain caused by her parents' quarrels, Wood and Clay, which one day magically come to life. Players will check these two characters in levels that, according to Fares, will be strongly influenced by emotions. Unfortunately, the game designer did not provide us with more detailed information, limiting himself to reporting that the history and mechanics will be strongly interconnected, and fixing the release date in 2021 on unspecified platforms.

On top of this news you can see his speech at EA Play Live, during which an animated teaser and some of the settings of It Takes Two.