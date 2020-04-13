it still works but loses charm

Share it:

Two weeks ahead of its original release date, BBC America has brought us an Easter gift with the season 3 premiere of 'Killing Eve', which we can see through HBO Spain.

As with season 2, in this new season we find a relief in the script. This time it is Suzanne Heathcote who takes control of these new episodes to draw the main lines of the "new" lives of Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) after the traumatic finale in Rome.

The first time we see Villanelle, we see her at her wedding in Spain. Of course, when we speak we see that she is not entirely happy with this new life and that believing Eve dead has stripped him of a meaning for his life. On the other hand, his "nemesis" lives on and is managing to keep a low profile to be safe.

A prologue that takes time to start

As we can imagine, soon the tables will turn … but let's not move forward. Especially since the first episode of season 3 of 'Killing Eve' takes all the calm in the world to present us with this new situation. More than an opening episode, Suzanne Heathcote designs a transitional one.

This also comes from the hand of the thesis that the series has around the relationship between our protagonists. From tension to romance and then to the breakup of love. We are at the moment of mourning, in which everything seems to stop but in reality life goes on. Something that would have worked better as a sort of epilogue to the previous episodes than to start the season.

Presenting all of this at the start of the season, Heathcote is challenged to get the hang of presenting the new story by browsing some imbalance between exploring emotional cocoa who are right now our protagonists and the points of ignition of the plot (a tragedy very close to Eve, and so far I can read).

'Killing Eve' accommodates

Here I must emphasize that these impressions come from the viewing of the only episode to which we have had access and there may be a good margin for improvement. In fact, the international press has been able to see more and it seems that it is.

The general feeling is that 'Killing Eve' has accommodated its schemes and its characters, losing some of the original spark (and the odd humor) that has kept us in love for two seasons. All this does not mean that it is a bad return. Not much less. Just a bit disappointing, like they've relaxed the level.

Otherwise, I think the series is still working like a clock and it's a pleasure to see the main characters again, including those played by Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia.

With a little less of that characteristic black humor, 'Killing Eve' presents a season 3 that leaves us with many doubts. The series continues to be enjoyed and this first moment has very curious moments, including Jodie Comer speaking Catalan in a store in Girona.

Ultimately, I think the series has taken a small step back. Fortunately nothing too serious but yes fair so that people can get out of the car.