 It sounds again that Batman's next game will be a restart with the Court of Owls

The future game of Batman seems closer and closer. The other day we anticipated that the plan was to launch a kind of “soft reboot” of the Arkham saga to arrive from autumn. Now the journalist and insider Sabi has published a series of tweets – already deleted, because his Twitter account has even been deleted – offering new details of the game.
The journalist secondes that information that speaks of a restart, but says that the game's title is still unclear as it has changed several times during the development – this comment does so because it was said that nothing would appear in the title "Arkham"-. Yes it ensures that The Owls Court is still an important part of the game, as commented in the past.
Now that I've talked to multiple people on it… the new Batman game does seem to be a reboot. The name also changed during development. On the bright side, the Court of Owls is still a big focus, as I said before.
– Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 17, 2020
I would assume so since I was specifically told that it being a reboot is correct, so a reboot of Arkham I reckon. Basically the stuff going around in articles lately is correct
– Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) February 17, 2020
To all this, in the elevator of the offices of WB Montreal a Batman logo has appeared, in other of those movements that WB Montreal makes dropping this game that they have not yet officially announced. Obviously, it is thought that this could be the logo of the new Batman game but there is no security.
This could possibly be our first look at the logo from the new Batman game reboot.
(From the elevator at WB Montreal) pic.twitter.com/hPACSCS0Wh
– James Sigfield (@ Jsig212James) February 19, 2020
