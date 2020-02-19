 It sounds again that Batman's next game will be a restart with the Court of Owls

Share it:

The future game of Batman seems closer and closer. The other day we anticipated that the plan was to launch a kind of “soft reboot” of the Arkham saga to arrive from autumn. Now the journalist and insider Sabi has published a series of tweets – already deleted, because his Twitter account has even been deleted – offering new details of the game.

The journalist secondes that information that speaks of a restart, but says that the game's title is still unclear as it has changed several times during the development – this comment does so because it was said that nothing would appear in the title "Arkham"-. Yes it ensures that The Owls Court is still an important part of the game, as commented in the past.

To all this, in the elevator of the offices of WB Montreal a Batman logo has appeared, in other of those movements that WB Montreal makes dropping this game that they have not yet officially announced. Obviously, it is thought that this could be the logo of the new Batman game but there is no security.