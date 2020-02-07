Entertainment

It seems that this is the only gift that is not a Ferrari of Kylie Jenner's birthday

If the ‘klan’ Kardashian envies us for something, it is for the parties that are set up. Recall the last birthday of Kylie inspired by 'The Tale of the Maid' (HBO), the spectacular Christmas celebration they did last December or the eventazo they set up less than a week ago for Stormi's birthday (which, by the way , came the new best friend of Kylie: Rosalia).

Let's rectify: the Kardashians give us envy for the holidays … and for the gifts that are made, all valued in thousands of euros, like the diamond necklace that Travis Scott gave Kylie last August. Therefore, it has been a surprise to find a detail that they did to Kylie Jenner for her 21st birthday and that is so ‘low cost’ that your mother could have done it to you. Do you want to know what it is?

Kylie Jenner's family photos

In the last hours Kylie has uploaded several ‘stories’ showing a special part of her house. These are stairs whose wall is full of black and white family photos. Among them we could see a very tender image of Kendall and Kylie of girls with their parents, a portrait of Kris Jenner, another photo of all the Kardashian together as children … But, looking closely, we have discovered something that you have surely missed .

kylie-jenner-birthday-gift

@kyliejennerInstagram

kylie-jenner-birthday-gift

@kyliejennerInstagram

kylie-jenner-birthday-gift

@kyliejennerInstagram

Among all the photos, we find a frame that has something special: a plaque with a dedication that says “happy 21st birthday, forever daddy's girl” (happy 21st birthday, always daddy's girl. ”And accompanies a collection of images of Kylie and his father, Caitlyn Jenner. That is, Kylie Jenner's father gave him something as normal as a picture frame for his 21st birthday!

kylie-jenner-birthday-gift

@kyliejennerInstagram

The truth is that we applaud Caitlyn's idea, since not everything is money in this life, isn't it? Those details made with love are the ones that are really worth it.

PS .: Fathers of the world that you read this, it is all posturing. We want the Ferrari or any of Kylie Jenner's million-dollar whims. Thank you. We love you

