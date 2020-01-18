It seems official, Dragon Ball Super 2 will not arrive in 2020

Share it:

From the end of the Jump Festa 2020, the rumors about Dragon Ball Super 2 they almost completely turned off. On the other hand, some fans have started to believe that the elusive sequel will never make its sensational debut, at least, if not almost certainly, later this year.

The long-awaited DBZ Kakarot made its debut, proposing one of the best videogame adaptations related to the franchise. However, as far as the animated counterpart is concerned, the future of Akira Toriyama is still in the balance. The production of Dragon Ball Super 2 it still seems far from conception and although leakers remain strongly convinced of the arrival of a sequel in the near future, fans begin to be of another opinion.

The recent announcement of Digimon Adventure: Psi, edited by TOEI Animation and set for April, it hides a stark truth. The TV slot to which it will take the place is that of Fuji TV, the same one occupied by GeGeGe no Kitaro, closing the doors to the time that characterized the airing of the first series of DB Super. The decision to entrust such an important slot to new Digimon series, net of the episodes, seems to confirm the willingness of the production to slip the sequel of the new anime of Toriyama by at least a year. So, in all probability, and except for conflicting rumors, Dragon Ball Super 2 will not arrive in 2020.

In your opinion, however, what fate awaits the future of the franchise? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.