It seems now official: My Hero Academia 5 will be done!

March 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
By now near the end of season 4 of My Hero Academia it's time to start talking about the future of the Kohei Horikoshi franchise. A strong indiscretion leaked on the net in the past few hours now seems to give for sure the next arrival of the new anime series.

To reveal the incredible surprise leak was the insider Spy who, through breaking news of the last hour, confirmed that My Hero Academia 5 will be done. We also remind you that on the occasion of the last issue of Weekly Shonen Jump a color page was announced by the magazine with a special novelty for the manga by Horikoshi sensei. News that, now, seems definitively revealed.

Studio Bones is Shuieshain fact, they have already accustomed us for some time to the announcement of a new season of the anime at the end of the current series and, therefore, it cannot be excluded that at the end of the last episode of My Hero Academia 4, a first promotional teaser. However, given the success of the work all over the world, we are confident that the franchise will continue for a few years to accompany our daily lives.

In any case, pending the final confirmation already scheduled for Wednesday, on the occasion of the first leaks of Shonen Jump, we refer you to the Spy tweet in question. And you, however, are already looking forward to discovering the new events in history with the fifth season of My Hero Academia 5? Let us know with a comment below.

