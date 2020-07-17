"It seemed difficult to arrive alive": this is how Javier Aguirre reacted to the victory of Leganés that gives them life in the fight not to descend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Javier Aguirre and Leganés returned to perform a feat by beating Athletic Bilbao 0-2 (Photo: Juan Echeverria / LaLiga)

Javier Aguirre and the Leganes they again performed a feat at beat Athletic Bilbao 0-2. Now, only the last game is missing to fight the descent, but they have a real Madrid champion in front of them.

"After the coup in Seville, we reorganized and we have achieved good results"Explained the Mexican strategist at a press conference.

And it is that of the last 12 disputed points, cucumbers have added 10 units after the bitter 0-3 defeat against Sevilla. They managed to beat Espanyol de Barcelona (0-1), drew against Eibar (0-0), beat Valencia (1-0) at home and left San Mamés this Thursday with the victory (0-2).

"It seemed difficult to get to the last day alive," said the Aztec helmsman with a smile on his face (Photo: Luis Tejido / EFE)



"It seemed difficult to get to the last day alive"said the Aztec helmsman with a smile on his face. This is because Leganés managed to leave the penultimate position in the table, leaving Espanyol and Mallorca behind, in addition to remaining alive in the fight for non-relegation.

Now it's time to close the season against a tough rival: Real Madrid. The Merengues managed to lift the title this Thursday by beating Villarreal 2-1, so they will seek victory this Sunday to reaffirm their championship.

For this reason, Javier knows that this match is something very similar to a final and they will need the support of his fans, even if he is not present on the pitch. "We need it for this Sunday, it is the last final, it is the last day"he sentenced.

Javier knows that this match will be like a final and they will need the support of his fans (Photo: EFE)

He noted that his swelling has been present, despite the distance from the coronavirus pandemic. "The hobby is essential. He is with us, they send us videos showing his love, ”he recalled.

About the match, Aguirre pointed out that he was skeptical when the whistle canceled the first goal out of play. He explained that when they went to review the play at VAR, he asked the fourth referee for his opinion and he replied that he was not sure.

In the end, the goal of Miguel Ángel Guerrero did count and gave them air to calm their cravings. Then, almost at the end of the match, Roger Assalé scored the second and final of the match that the Mexican held, knowing that they were still alive.

Leganés will play for permanence against Real Madrid champion (Photo: Sergio Perez / Reuters)

"Guerrero and Roger have been fine"the helmsman commented dryly. However, he clarified that he did not speak to his players in the dressing room because he went to see his friends from Athletic Bilbao: "In any case, they know what I think," he said.

He did not want to say much about the next game. Just pointed out you know you have the casualties of captain Rubén Pérez by accumulation of yellow, as well as the injured Oscar Rodríguez that has not been discharged by the medical staff.

In addition to achieve a historic victory against the targets of Zinedine ZidaneLeganés has to wait for Celta de Vigo not to win against the already relegated Espanyol.

Celta de Vigo's draw against Levante gave life to Leganés del Vasco (Photo: Salvador Sas / EFE)



With those of Vigo is the compatriot of Vasco, the defender Nestor Araujo. So one of the two Mexicans will go to the second, while the other will continue one more year in the Spanish First Division.

Both the Leganés and Celta matches will be next Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (central Mexico time). The cucumbers receive the Meringues in Butarque and the celtists will go to Barcelona.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The best memes of the Real Madrid title: Messi and the refereeing aids, the protagonists

Concern and yawns, the reactions of Barcelona's substitutes against Osasuna

Lionel Messi exploded after a new disappointment from Barcelona: "This was going to be difficult to win the Champions League, it is shown that we did not even reach La Liga"

Barcelona failed again and Real Madrid became champion of the Spanish League