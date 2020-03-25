         "It sank us because it was the heart of the series." Steve Carell didn't leave 'The Office' of his own accord according to several team members

Share it:

The 15th anniversary of the premiere of 'The Office' was recently completed, a series that ended up becoming a milestone in comedy when he knew what to do with Michael Scott, the main character played by Steve Carell for seven seasons. Until now it was believed that it was the actor who wanted to leave the series, but finally The truth about what happened has been revealed.

Apparently, the actor dropped in an interview that perhaps would leave the series after the seventh season, which was when his contract ended, but had not yet made a final decision. Some time later he was in favor of continuing in 'The Office' but the NBC executives showed no interest in retaining him, as he clarifies Kim Ferry, stylist from the series, in the book 'The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s':

I didn't want to leave the series. He told the chain that he was going to sign for another couple of years. She told her manager and he contacted the chain and told them that he was willing to sign another contract. The deadline for the chain to make the offer arrived, it passed and they did not make an offer. So his agent reacted like, "Well, I guess he doesn't want to renew your contract for any reason," which sounds crazy to me, and he thinks, too.

Retaining Carell was not a priority

Ferry's statements were corroborated by Allison Jones, casting director, who notes the following: "He was going to do another season and then NBC, for whatever reason, didn't come to terms with him. Someone didn't pay him enough, which is complete stupidityDifficult to contradict him on this.

Apparently, one of the problems was that the renewal of the contract came in a period of transition for the chain, whose leadership was to go from Jeff Zucker to Bob Greenblatt, and the latter was not a follower of 'The Office', so retaining Carell was not a priority. That ended in his departure, giving the image that it had been his own decision when it was not the case, as Ferry points out:

He was like, "Look, I told them I wanted to. I don't want to go, I don't get it." It is hallucinating what happened and I feel bad because I think people thought that he left by his own decision and it is not true. I'm telling you, it was there. He really wanted to stay and he took us all down because he was the heart of the series.

'The Office' still held on the air two more seasons, but it was not the same. At least Carell had a chance to return for the final episode of the series.