It ripped out! Ninel Conde makes TREMENDS confessions in VIDEO

Ninel Conde has just renewed his YouTube channel and launches as youtuber… So much that the Assassin Bonbon He already made his first video on the platform.

In the video, lasting 8 minutes, Ninel confessed three things that his fans don't know about her and were … quite revealing!

One of them is that Ninel did not leave the pacifier until he was 6 years old:

One thing that people do not know about me is that I sucked a pacifier until I was six … I was the sixth, the spoiled and my mother did not want to take the pacifier and I did not want to leave"

The Assassin Bonbon He even said that all the myths that exist about leaving the pacifier late are not always true …

"And if there is this myth of ay is that if you suck a pacifier for many years your teeth get stuck … Well yes but they are composed, look, I have not done my teeth, I have not done anything, I do not have veneers, I do not have nothing, and look, they're right, so that's a myth"

More confessions …

Ninel Conde also revealed that when she was little she loved figure skating, and that she even practiced artistic gymnastics for many years.

In addition, already entered into confidence, Ninel confessed that he is very sensitive to light and sound, so he sleeps with earplugs and mask:

"I sleep with earplugs, I can't sleep without earplugs because the slightest noise wakes me up. I am very sensitive to sound and light that I also need to have total darkness so that I don't wake up. If light comes in the morning I woke up because I'm like a vampire"

