“It makes me laugh”: Sarita Sosa doesn't care about criticism; would come to Mexico to collect royalties

Almost three months after the singer's death Jose jose, Sarita Sosa He accepted that, at some point, he could come to Mexico to collect the royalties his father's.

And is that the youngest daughter of "The prince of the song" admitted that, although it is "difficult not to have" the interpreter of "The Sad" with her, is dealing with the duel. And, questioned when she could collect royalties in an interview with Suelta la soup, the young woman replied:

At the time. Everything is in its moment. No hurry. (…) In due course it will happen. Honestly, I prefer to be calm and not think about those things (right now). And live today (sic), ”said Sarita Sosa.

Likewise, Sarita said that, although she is distanced from her older brothers, José Joel and Marysol, they will someday have to fix the issues of the idol's will.

Obviously there is distance between all. But they know that the day we have to talk or anything, if it has to be done, it's done, ”said the singer's youngest daughter.

Critics don't affect him

Regarding that, after the death of his father, José José's daughter was named the worst villain, thus he reacted:

It makes me laugh. It is a type of bullying, but it doesn't affect me personally, ”said Sarita, since there were those who even made piñatas of her.

See the interview here where Sarita Sosa talk about the collection of royalties of the music of Jose jose:

Video posted on YouTube by Telemundo Entertainment in December 2019

With information from Who Y Tell me what you know.

