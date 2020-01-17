“It made me cry!”: Ana Bárbara moves on social networks by singing to her father (VIDEO)

As the great artist that she is, Ana Barbara improvised at an event to please his Father Don Antero with one of his favorite songs, with all his love as a daughter.

Through its social networks, the interpreter of Bandit she shared the emotional moment in which she dressed as a charra dedicated to her father the topic An Indian wants to cry.

The recording shows Don Antero in the front row very attentive, while her daughter delights with her great voice to those present although she improvised, because in the description of her video, the singer said that she tried to sing to her father one of her favorite songs.

“There are many ways to heal the soul, but without a doubt one of the most compatible with my“ Indian's blood ”is when our sorrows are sung, so improvising but with all the daughter's love and my passion as an artist in Tonight I tried to sing to my dad one of his most favorite songs … here I leave a fragment of "an Indian wants to cry." from here I am from here I come from the town to which I belong, ”the singer wrote.

The detail of Ana Barbara He was applauded by his faithful followers, who commented that the moment was very moving, they even claimed that he made them cry with his great interpretation.

“Seeing your dad with that feeling made me cry too 😭”; "What a beautiful moment"; “How beautiful you will dedicate such a beautiful song to your Dad (sic)”; ”My heart shook! (sic); “There @anabarbaramusic you made me cry 😭 and seeing your father 😢 (sic),” they wrote.

