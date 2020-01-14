It looks like another! Celia Lora poses without makeup and looks unrecognizable

The adult content actress Celia Lora He impacted his followers on social networks with his most recent photography.

And is that the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora He took the time to greet his friend Beto Cuevas, who participates in the musical work “Jesus Christ Super Star” and is also part of the reality The academy.

In the image, Celia He appears wearing a pink blouse and hugs the exvocalist of the Chilean group The law. In addition, the model sports a makeup-free face, although it also has no imperfections on her face, which looks better than ever.

The playmate He also added an affectionate message to the artist, where he says "I love you." The publication made in your account has more than 15 thousand 300 likes from its more than 5 million followers.

