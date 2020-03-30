"It is worth treating Mario Casas as the handsome boy of Spanish cinema." Paco Cabezas ('Goodbye')

Share it:

Our most international Sevillian, Paco CabezasHe has spent the last few years, as he says, making silence in the Hollywood television industry, signing episodes for productions such as 'Penny Dreadful', 'The Strain', 'The Alienist' or 'American Gods', and carving out a name and a great reputation in the Mecca of cinema.

But the earth is the earth, and Cabezas decided to reject Steven Spielberg himself to return home and sign one of the most exciting and lucid thrillers that recent Spanish cinema has given us: 'Adiós', starring Mario Casas, Natalia de Molina, Ruth Díaz and Carlos Bardem.

We have chatted with the Andalusian filmmaker about his latest work, already available in the domestic market, about the ins and outs of the North American industry and about the passion and adrenaline that comes from being on a film set.

"Every movie is like a miracle."

First of all, congratulations, because the movie seemed like a blast to me. I have been delighted.

Thank you very much, man, don't see how I appreciate it, because people don't know how difficult it is to make movies. Each movie is like a miracle. When I was working in the video club, I had that more envious roll, like "Oh, Almodóvar, Amenábar!" … but then you realize that even movies that aren't good (in quotes, because I don't believe in good things) and the bad, I believe in the emotional connection you have with a movie), but even the movies with which I have not connected emotionally, now I value them. I may have been bored by a movie, but there is so much work behind it, and so much desire, so much effort, that I increasingly respect making movies … Sorry, I'm getting involved!

Nothing man, how nice it is to talk about these things … Tell me what has brought you back to these lands. Did you miss shooting in Spain?

It was a very curious thing. I was about to shoot a series with Steven Spielberg, they came to see (the filming of) 'American Gods' and offered to shoot 'Halo', a series based on a video game. The scripts seemed great to me, the relationship with Steven and Amblin was great. When I was about to board the alien spacecraft and say yes to the trip, the script for 'Goodbye' came to me, and when I read it I started crying, I was very excited, and I thought, “What if I'm wrong?” . Not because it was a bad 'Halo' project, but because this was the movie I was supposed to do. So I gave a fly, I went to the 3000 houses, to Los pajaritos, to my neighborhood, where I am from.

I said it a bit the night of the film's premiere, although I am very proud of my career, de Penny Dreadful ’,‘ The Alienist 'or ‘Mr. Right ', I did notice that with' Neon Flesh 'or with other films I noticed a tendency of "I want to be Scorsese, I want to be David Fincher" … of pretending to be who, perhaps, you are not, out of fear or unsafety. With this movie, suddenly, I tried to get references of any kind out of my head, to connect with who I am. I think it is the film in which I feel most like me, that I am Paco Cabezas. It is my best movie because I have made it without putting on a mask.

The conclusion justifies having abandoned ‘Halo’ …

Many people say to me, Oh, Spielberg! It's very cool to say no to Spielberg! I hope we will work together in the future again, but I make my decisions based on my heart, my guts and what I feel. Normally, when I've made these decisions in life, and I've made a few, I think they end up being the best.

How would you explain the difference of shooting a movie like ‘Mr. Right ’in the United States and one like‘ Goodbye ’here in Spain?

There is a primary difference in tone. What is day to day, the difference is not so much. In New Orleans we had a great time filming, with Sam Rockwell and Anna, who were very scandalous. With Goodbye, despite being an apparently hard and intense film, the actors and I really enjoyed it too. It was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. At work level there is not so much difference. The most brutal difference I have noticed in productions like ‘American Gods’, which have overwhelming media. What do you want 300 extras dressed in vintage with cars and twenty cranes? They give it to you.

With ‘Goodbye’, although I have not had to change a single script comma, I have had to think intelligently. If in an action scene we have fifty policemen, people throwing garbage out the windows … you have to be very smart and think about every detail to the fullest, what do you put, how do you put it, who drops what on top, how do you use twenty times to the same police without anyone noticing … I have used all the possible tricks to make people think that they are watching a 200 million movie without having them, but I think it seems to be the key.

We kept chipping stone, like Carpenter on Halloween, who would pick up the leaves from the ground so they could be used later, because he didn't have any more …

(Laughter) As is. Although having media is fine, not having it activates your imagination and inventiveness. I have so much callus, so much filming, that I arrive on set and I already know how to solve everything. In a shoot you can have all the means in the world, but the coolest thing is that a problem occurs and fix it, and that the solution is better than what you had thought before. It is like creating in real time, a roller coaster. It is the most beautiful thing in the cinema. An adrenaline rush. Writing a novel is fine, painting a picture … but the rush it has to roll … A bit like in Kathryn Bigelow's 'On Hostile Land', which in the end the protagonist is with a shopping cart with the supermarket thinking he wanted to go back to war. This, as director, happens to you. You're doing the dishes and thinking, "Please, a camera!"

At the gender level, is it difficult to carry out a project like this in Spain? Here the action thrillers are produced with droppers …

My Atresmedia and Mediaset have offered comedies. There came a time when I thought about it and everything, I almost said yes, and I am not telling you that in the future I will not do it. For example, ‘Operation Camarón’ was offered to me. I love comedy, and I'd love to direct one after something as intense as 'Goodbye', but there is a false belief. It is always said that comedy makes a lot of money, that it does, but you tend to think that the thriller is not going to make money because people go to the movies to laugh. I think that, rather than laughing, people go to the cinema to feel an experience, that they are not disappointed.

My personal opinion is that a comedy can be more repetitive, and a good thriller is a very powerful cinematic experience. Hopefully the chip changes and more and more thrillers are made in this country, just as happened with ‘Cell 211’, which opened more doors. The same thing happens with terror, I am a worshiper of the genre, and I think there is a lot of cinema beyond comedy in Spain.

Within the genre and within Seville, there was ‘Group 7’. In the case of ‘Goodbye’, what does the city bring to the narrative?

Pouf … a lot. He is one more character, although it sounds like a cliche. 'Goodbye' is a film that cannot be understood without the characters of the city, and without that heart of street Seville. It is the first film that has been shot in the 3000 houses and in Los pajaritos. In those neighborhoods, they loved it, and I'm delighted that they liked the movie. I thought, "What if people think that we are disrespecting them?", But there were such beautiful moments in the filming, with the whole neighborhood applauding after saying "cut" … This film would not have existed without Seville, without all that heart. If they ask me to do a remake in Alabama, I wouldn't. This film does not make sense outside of Seville.

We had to get to this point. Another thing that ‘Goodbye’ shares with ‘Group 7’ is Mario Casas. It is a bit of the Spanish DiCaprio: it was appreciated for being handsome and in the end it is closing mouths.

I like that you compare it to DiCaprio. DiCaprio's actor-director relationship is with Scorsese and mine with Mario … (laugh). Mario has an exceptional thing, and that is that he is not afraid and gives himself 200%. In ‘Group 7’ he had no accent and here it had to appear that he was born in the 3,000 homes. He got so deep into the paper that I thought he was going to kill himself. He changed his accent, his way of moving … There was a moment when I got a little scared. There is a scene in which his character is swallowing some heroin balls, and we said to him, “Mario, these balls are made of vegetable paste, but if you choke you can die. Be careful, bite it or something, but you don't really have to swallow it. ” He replied, "Nothing, nothing, I swallow them!" I was scared, and the son of a bitch swallowed three in a row uncut. I only put one together in the movie, but I said, "This guy has a terrifying physical and emotional commitment." It is worth treating him as the handsome boy of Spanish cinema, we must start treating him as a great actor.

In addition to Mario, there are all the spectacular actors. Carlos, Ruth and Natalia are brilliant. Empathy work is very complicated, because they are all quite despicable characters, but you end up understanding and justifying them because of their condition as fathers and mothers …

It is always a little present in what I write and in what I direct … I have something inside regarding parents and children, and with good and evil. For me there are no good or bad, there is a range of grays. Nobody is born a saint, but neither the police are as good nor the people of the neighborhood are as bad as they want us to believe. When I wrote the film with Jose and Carmen, the best thing was to confuse the viewer and not make it clear who he is emotionally with. In this film there is no one good, just like the priest, maybe … (They laugh). I really like making the viewer morally uncomfortable, but emotionally giving him something very powerful. Good cinema starts there.

In fact, the cleanest character of all is Ruth, and curiously, she is the only one who cannot be a mother. He is a very complex and very interesting character.

I was very sorry, because two or three sequences of Eli's character remained in the editing room. I would have liked to give it much more footage, but the film had to always go in parallel, jumping between characters. Suddenly, we realized that we had to make it more mysterious. There was a very nice monologue with Carlos Bardém in which they talk about how he lost his son, how they took him away, how he gave up on the son he had in his guts … that monologue was beautiful and we had to cut it. One of the most difficult things in the movie is measuring dramatic intensity. As the film is too tearful, the public can disconnect; if the film is too cold, you over-brake. When we found the spot right after many passes and many montages, we missed a few things. But the character, showing a single scar, tells you his whole story in one shot.

We are going to change the third, that we are getting a little intense … The sequence of the raid of the 3000 houses, with the parallel assembly and the narrative of the action sequence, is brutal. How did you get this forward logistically?

I did not want to disappoint the viewer, for me it was bald. There was a big problem with Spanish cinema, which already exists less and less. I was going to see a horror movie in the nineties or a comedy, and they didn't scare you, they didn't make you laugh. They gave you a cat for a hare. Now Spanish cinema returns to ingratiate itself with the viewer. It was very important to me that if I make an action movie, I have action. Now shooting such a sequence is a very fat brown.

The most complicated thing was the design. I came with a lot of experience from Hollywood, I've shot a lot of action, so for me, a priori, it was the easiest. But, of course, you have to explain everything to the extras, to the assistant director … There was a key day, which was very funny. I was with Enrique Lavigne, the producer, with a giant blackboard and a marker, to explain to everyone what we were going to shoot so that they could visualize it. I go out to the blackboard and see that Enrique was in a corner, on the phone, and he leaves while I am explaining the madness of burning things, people throwing garbage out the window. Then when I asked him if something was wrong, he said no, that since he was so sure of what he was going to do, he relaxed and left. When you are clear about what you do, it is like robbing a bank. Neighbors were freaking out. It was very hard but very beautiful.

I suppose that what you say about being seasoned with the filming of series in the United States has helped you a lot with all this … What is true in what is said that, for directors, shooting series there is like itching stone?

I don't think it's true … For me Hollywood has been Vietnam, I have learned Latin and I have more hours of filming and more hours of flight hours than, probably, any Spanish director. My skin is so hard to shoot action that, when I have a horror or action scene in front of me, I think "easy, I've done it before".

On the other hand, there is the myth of "well, the directors in the series are filmmakers, those who cut the cod are the showrunners …". Yes and no. I'm not going to cut the cod, but showrunners are still writers, they are sensitive people. When you deal with cracks like John Logan (Penny Dreadful), you can come up with an idea when it comes to filming and, even if it's not in the script, they tell you, “come on, let's do it”, and when they see that it works, they get excited. For me, that is being a director, not a director, and I think that's why they keep calling me. In the end, what matters is word of mouth, and Hollywood, although it seems very big, is very small, and things like these make the difference.

Of course there are director directors, but I am not, I am still that child who loves cinema, and if one day I stop being cinema and become a cinema official, I will quit. Because why? If we are in this it is to keep that illusion alive.