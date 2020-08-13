“It is the most important challenge of my career”: Víctor Manuel Vucetich took over as the new Chivas coach

Share it:

With great fanfare it was presented Victor Manuel Vucetich, who will take the reins of the Chivas de Guadalajara. King Midas will try to lift the rojiblancos' run over start, which he could not compose Luis Fernando Tena.

At a press conference, Ricardo Peláez, sports president of the Guadalajara, gave him a team sweatshirt so that he began to wear the colors of the institution. In addition, he commented: "Welcome to the best team in Mexico."

“The tournament is starting. We did not have the results that the fans demand, but with the arrival of Víctor I am sure that we will achieve our objectives ”, stressed Peláez.

"I wish you every success and I hope you are the new shepherd of the Flock ", expressed Amaury Vergara, President and owner of the Chivas de Guadalajara.

In turn, Vucetich thanked the two managers for their confidence in his project. “First of all, thank Amaury and Ricardo for giving confidence to my coaching staff. For me it is one of the largest institutions in the country and in Latin America ", I note.

It is the most important challenge of my career. It is a much broader commitment than in other stages

Despite the bad start to the season, Vuce assured that the objective for this contest is to lift the title. “The objectives is to immediately seek results and seek to be champions. The Chivas institution is very firm in this regard, ”he said.

For Vucetich, the only thing to work with the squad is mentally. “I think there is little that should be correcting. You have to work on the intensity and the self-esteem of the players, but they have all the quality to overcome any type of obstacle ”, he asserted.

The helmsman acknowledged that directing the Verde Valle team is a complicated challenge, due to the policy of playing with mexican cigars. However, he noted that there is not much difference with the demands he has made on other teams.

“It is a challenge to work with Mexican cigars. In all the previous projects I have had an important base of Mexicans and foreigners are the complement. The key for the Chivas team is knowing how to choose the players "he explained.

In addition, he pointed out that all the coaches who are in Mexican soccer have set themselves the challenge of directing the rojiblancos. Therefore, he did not hesitate to accept Ricardo Peláez's invitation.

It is a moment where the two parties agree and have common goals

“All the coaches when we go through this football, without a doubt one of the objectives is to be able to direct this institution. We know what the challenges are and we have the experience to carry this responsibility ”, detailed.

Finally, he sent a message to all the Chivahermanos, as the fans of the Sacred Herd are known. “Personally, I have to thank the fans for their acceptance. We need to have your demand and your support ", he concluded.

The Vucetich work team will be made up of Milton graniolatti as a physical trainer. Also, Carlos Barra and Sergio Almaguer as their technical assistants.

The Mexican strategist takes the reins of the Guadalajara in position 13 of the general table. They add 4 points, after a draw, two defeats and a victory, is last under the command of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the interim technician.

Vuce's first game will be this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Akron Stadium. The rival will be Athletic of San Luis of Guillermo Vazquez, who has also had a difficult start to the season.

