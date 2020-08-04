"It is the most adrenaline season ever"

Share it:

The announcement of the conclusion of La Casa di Carta surprised all fans, who hoped to see other seasons dedicated to the exploits of the Professor's band. Alex Pina, the creator of the show, wanted to reveal some details on the next unreleased episodes.

Speaking with journalists from Entertainment Weekly, Alex Pina has revealed what we can expect from the fifth and final season of the Spanish show which has quickly become a worldwide phenomenon and which has reached a record number of views with the episodes of the fourth season: "Adrenaline is part of the DNA of La Casa di Carta. Every thirty seconds something happens that completely changes the expectations of the characters. This feeling combined with complex and magnetic characters will continue until the conclusion of the robbery at the Bank of Spain. In the end, however, the band will have to face irreversible situations, a war with no holds barred, it will be the most epic season of all".

In recent days, fans have also known two new additions to the cast of La Casa di Carta which will be interpreted by Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado and who will be the adversaries of the character of Alvaro Morte, known as Sergio Marquina. We look forward to discovering some more details about the conclusion of the history of the Professor and other gang members.