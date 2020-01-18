"It is objective, hand of attack": why Sevilla's second goal should have been annulled

Real Madrid conceded the second goal against Sevilla in a second half in which there was more football and chances. The first goal of Julen Lopetegui's team did not rise to the scoreboard in a controversial arbitration decision.

"Attack hand that ends in goal or creates a goal occasion IS HAND" "It's objective. Munir gives the ball in the arm while on the ground, attack hand, all attack hands that end in goal ARE HAND"

However, the second one did, despite the fact that it had to have been annulled, according to Iturralde González in Carrusel Deportivo. Luuk De Jong found the net from the front, after profiling with his left foot and putting the ball very close to the second post. The Dutch player got the ball after Munir fell to the ground and stopped the ball with his arm, preventing Varane's clearance.

"Munir hits the ball on the ground. To those who said that the goal annulled to De Jong in 29 'was a scandal, this is even more scandal. The hand exists and if it does not hit him in the elbow, Munir does not stay the ball, "Iturralde began to explain.

"Any hand of attack that ends in goal or creates an occasion is hand. And this is objective. Munir hits the elbow and so he manages to keep the ball. It is attack hand and all attack hands are sanctioned. If the ball does not hit Munir, the ball does not go to where De Jong is, "he concluded.

Previously, De Jong had succeeded in the Courtois network, but the referee reviewed the play in the VAR and canceled the goal due to a previous controversial foul. When the players were concentrated in the white area, a gudelj tackle on Militao he left De Jong's shot free and he scored a goal.

"Blocks are banned in football. Other things are that they pit or stop whistling. It is missing because the Sevilla player makes a slight movement. Another debate is why such blockages are not sanctioned, " the referee of Carrusel Deportivo, Iturralde González.