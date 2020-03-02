"It is an unstoppable whirlwind, on the road to becoming a crack in the coming years"

Share it:

The defeat of Barcelona at the Bernabéu (2-0) leaves Quique Setién's team against the ropes, after missing a good chance to open a hole in LaLiga, and with the Champions League as a save table.

The 2-0 does not dispel doubts, leaves enough wounds, some Collateral damage and few positive news for a club that lives the highlight of the season.

In the 'open bar' from BE Sports analyze the consequences of the Classic and the situation of both teams:

"Vinícius was the unbalancing element of the game. He is 19 years old and put on a Classic by montera. He will become a soccer crack. In each action it was an unstoppable whirlwind. It has a lot of room for improvement and much to progress. With the confidence that Zidane is giving him and with the work he is demonstrating, he is on his way to becoming a crack in the coming years.

Arturo Vidal is much more substitute with Valverde than it is with Setién. Ansu Fati has not eaten a chin since Setién is. Real Madrid, with the drought of its center striker and with its injured star signing, has four irregular games, but in the overall calculation of the season he is playing football well, although Liverpool has passed over him. I understand the euphoria contrasted with pessimism because Barca was coming for a walk. "

"The facts are the facts. Against Naples we saw Messi in his best version. Hardly, Messi in his best version, Marcelo wins the race and it seems that he was celebrating a World Cup. We ask Setién more daring, to fulfill what he says and be faithful to the script. Now he has a series of resignations that used to be green shoots. Setién gave Ansu Fati confidence and for whatever reason he is renounced. Now bet on Vidal. We reproach that. Be brave and consistent with your words.

Yesterday was an ordeal for Barcelona to give the ball a clean start. They are reproaches Setién to recover green shoots we saw against Athletic in San Mamés. It is an evidence what Busquets said, because in 4 minutes there are 4 turnovers. It is the pending subject and waterway of Barça ".

"Messi is not one hundred percent. It is not fine. Barça misses him in important games like in Naples. If I had a serious problem or injury, I would not have set Setién. What he has is fatigue.

The tension contained in Madrid has been of such caliber that of course, what I beat you Guardiola and Barça in the same week causes a terrible collapse. I understand that this is celebrated in Madrid.

With the words of Busquets on the ball out, it points out that they need more work. I don't see it as a criticism of Setién. "

"To say that Messi was fine yesterday is not seeing reality. The previous one of the Classic, after seeing how Madrid arrived, the team was not favorite. Madrid saved the goalkeeper in the first half. If Madrid had regularity, I would not have expected 10 league days to be first. In the Champions League, the Bruges portrayed him, the PSG blew him and City left him on the edge of the KO.

We will have to tell Busquets that to make that ball out is to put a third false center. And this was knocked down by the players themselves. You have to ask him why he didn't want to Busquets to do that".

"Mariano has enthusiasm and desire. He finishes everything. Take advantage of the few minutes he has. Messi is human and he failed what he failed in the first part.

An injured Madrid is very dangerous. Many people at the break signed in the tie. But as Madrid competes, nobody competes. Piqué was going to talk to the press and finally spoke Busquets to say what he said about Setién. "