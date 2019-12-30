it is an organic conclusion of the last trilogy

Share it:

As expected, the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (Rise of Skywalker, 2019) has once again created a powder magazine between fans and non fans of the saga, but especially among lovers of the previous installment and those who do not have much appreciation, letting the criticism has been not only less benevolent but especially destructive and insidious. Something that contrasts, of course, with the reaction of the fans.

And is that fans, that entity that everyone who gives their opinion becomes their own hydra, are those who are receiving, in fact, most of the sticks, because according to many analyzes they are the toxic element what has the Episode IX in the most discussed, hated and dangerous film for world peace of the year. Actually, what can be observed is the same lollipop as always, now by those who consider the Star wars from Rian johnson a masterpiece (sic).

SPOILERS THROUGHOUT THE TEXT

The Revenge of the Warsies

Before entering to analyze why 'The rise of Skywalker' is a great space adventure movie, regardless of what you do well with respect to the previous one or not, it is convenient to make a certain balance of where the criticism shots go to the film of Abrams. Many appreciated the brave attempt to Rian johnson to expand the saga and turn it into a more versatile show, with humor and some supposed breaks with commandments of the saga that are more in the head of some than in any table of the law.

The first problem is to consider that ‘The last Jedi’ is an incontestable masterpiece for the simple fact of trying to dismantle classic elements and "dogmas". The movie had many virtues and an exciting and risky endingbut there was also filler subframes that didn't work, neither in themselves nor as a resource to develop anything in which, let's not forget, is a story in three parts. In fact, it showed more conservative than what is said, coming back to himThe worst digital tics of George Lucas with Casinos and stampedes CGI.

In the text above He analyzed this in depth, but the main idea is that many of his advances were only exhibitions, not anything definitive, and many of them they have created different paths in the head to what really shows on the screen. Therefore, the biggest criticisms of ‘The rise of Skywalker’Focus on how to“ dynamite ”everything that supposedly dynamited the VIII, but being taken to extremes where reinterpret or misunderstand aspects of both movies.

It is not a slap, it is a continuous redirection.

Abrams I had several ideas planted for the trilogy that the second one did not develop. It does not mean that the decisions made in the second chapter wanted to break anything. They could position themselves, but they are nothing definitive. For example, Ren remains as the supreme leader in the previous one, but does not mean that was not raised that there was a greater evil behind. It is no affront to appear Palpatine, plus is not Kylo Ren's superior, but a new nemesis for him.

Ren intends to follow his mission, deceiving him, but the real plans are join with king and overthrow him, does not become a subject, but an active enemy who plays two bands, giving him a greater dimension to the character. The same goes for Rey. The fact that Ren says that his parents are no one in the Episode VIII It was not definitive. As much as it means that she is nobody, Ren says it almost as a revelation to the public, and that, within the context of the film until it grinds. What happens because their parents are nobody?

It is true that it had the implication that anyone can be powerful in strength, but the flashbacks of Episode VII They indicated that Rey did have memories for some reason. It is naive to think that I was not going to develop that already planted angle. Johnson's revelation was important for discarding Luke or Leia, but not to Palpatine. The fact that he is King's dilemma doesn't change, it must also look for your identity, this time to escape a spotted name and accept those who have helped him, a Adoption Skywalker It would make the same sense if the emperor were not his grandfather.

It is criticized that no clue has been given, but then How was it going to be a surprise? On the other hand, if Luke does not want to train her, it is not because "it is nobody" precisely. He sees his potential, he see that she has a very strong dark side tendency and a force like none of its padawan. What makes him fear what happens to Kylo Ren again. The fact that he is heir to a Palpatine does not come out of nowhere. When she sees herself, she does it in a dark and disturbing mirror maze. There are clear notes in Episode VIII.

Criticism of this line becomes absurd when, in addition, the mystery of its origin is the character's own strength of King. His conflict was not going to be resolved in the second episode, which is a knot. The implications of King being force sensitive was that anyone can have it. The boy catching the broom I left that way open and widened the possibilities of Disney, by the way, to do more movies without the Skywalkers.

The strength belongs to everyone

So, that questioning of Johnson, which is not so much a "brave act" as a "long-term commercial movement”, Is not canceled. King's revelation it doesn't eliminate that idea that anyone can have the strength. In fact, Abrams takes into account the lesson of the previous one and applies it to a character whose conflict was literally dead with the fall of Phasma. Finn, an orphaned child kidnapped to be an imperial soldier meets others like him while realizing that He had that feeling thanks to … the force.

For much of ‘The rise of Skywalker’They are giving clues that Finn perceives things and even gets confused with a romantic outburst with Rey. In fact, his encounter in the Episode VII It has a new dimension when the force factor enters as a connecting element. The idea that all "Lost Children" of the Endor system that have defected have done so by "a feeling" that hints that it is the force the one that has come into play in that decision.

This idea connects with the idea of ​​“children with broom”From the end of Johnson's and in the end they are the revolutionary support that was glimpsed and, in fact, expands with the submission of the first order on the planet Kijimi and is reinforced with the character of Zorii Bliss. Also, this idea inspired by the death of Luke Skywalker It is what leads the rebels to make allies throughout the galaxy in their final scene, so no, Luke's act was not in vain.

The death of the Jedi

In other comments it is criticized that the honorable aspect of the Jedi order, after letting the tree burn and, again supposedly, the holy books. It's funny because he himself Johnson leave the idea that this is not so significant since there is a plane at the end of the Episode VIII, in the Millennium Falcon, in which it is clearly shown a drawer in which Rey has taken the volumes to complete his training and keep studying. Come on, that the Episode IX only the idea of ​​training that hinted at the previous one continues.

The idea that Luke was looking for Dark Sidious is also in the books that Johnson left as a hook, so you don't just understand too well why you talk about this coming out of nowhere. But the strangest thing is that what Luke said in the Episode VIII on kill the Jedi It is taken literally, as if it were the mantra of the film and not a consequence of the stormy conflict of the character. When Luke appears as a ghost of strength to grab the saber There is a poetic response to his contempt of this in the previous one.

Obviously, when Luke redeems himself at the end of Johnson's changes his mind. When Luke said that "the Jedi have to die," he speaks his bitter part, in fear – as it now indicates that he has been released – his part that despises his lightsaber. But this changes with its final appearance. In his hologram, he wields the blue lightsaber (or is projected with him) who accompanied his father, and annoys Ren for being his grandfather's, so the image speaks for itself.

Thus, it makes no sense that now I continue to despise the force, the sabers and being a Jedi after overcoming his fear and breaking the wall to the force he has built. When he now recognizes that it is a noble weapon, he tells Rey with paternal sneer, using the sense of humor that defines your character and emphasizing the specular disappointment of Rey at that time. The criticism of what he does is not a correction of anything, but indicates that many have not even understood well its painful and beautiful arch of fall and redemption in the eighth chapter.

The problem of Rose Tico, and the toxic fandom

The "trial and error" syndrome of Jar Jar Binks It was a very popular case in '99. At that time no one complained that the terrible bug disappeared in the Lucas trilogy, but it has not been accepted so well that Rose have so little prominence in this installment for the noxious response against the actress who had her inclusion in the second part. The fact that Kelly Marie Tran had to leave twitter is as unfortunate as racist insults to Leslie jones by ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016).

But if we stick to the cinematographic field, the drastic reduction of time in the third act it is logical because of the need to focus the chapter on King-Ren and close the arches of Poe and Finn. Rose is relevant in the second episode because it is a character-vehicle to switch to Finn, whose plan is to defect. Rose was not written to have another development than to be, nothing less, than second in command of the rebellion with Leia. Let the chapter focus on King, Poe and Finn and putting them together for the first time is organic and logical.

Rose received "the cobra" from Finn and almost died in an act of courage, which, within the conflict that lives by the death of her sister, makes sense. If that closing could have been reserved for the final battle, we might have had a significant sacrifice in this episode, but maybe also would have been criticized. But it all leads to a question that is summed up in, did it include its inclusion in the second part, when a presentation had already been made in the first? Not everything is the fault of the fans, but of lazy writing based on "we need a new face".

The nostalgia attack

Another questioned element is the parade of familiar faces, appearances and reminiscences of other films in the saga. The exhausting debate of each delivery, which here is quite justified by cmiss a story of nine movies and tie many ends at the same time serve as farewell to many. But is that those appearances make sense. The memory of Han Solo arises at a decisive moment, is tremendously significant for the second character of the trilogy and has a natural coda for a death that created earthquakes from ink.

It’s cynical that it’s this delivery, the only one of the three that does not fit the scheme of any episode of the original trilogy – ‘The awakening of the force’It fit Episode IV and‘The last Jedi’I wanted to be desperately‘The Empire Strikes Back’- and flies freer, who is accused of gloating in nostalgia. Also, without going any further, the same "surprise" appearance of this was made in the previous one with Yoda, and then raise an attack with At-At to the rebel base on a planet where snow is changed to salt.

#StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker It is a nostalgic tour of other classic films, not like 'The Last Jedi' that did nothing fan service recovering characters and ghosts of the past or evoking any other film in the saga. pic.twitter.com/82gwxhcsPP – Jorge Loser (@loserjorge) December 20, 2019

And not only that, 'The awakening of the force’Was the movie Han Solo, Y 'The last Jedi' from Lukewhile the death of Carrie fisher has prevented this from being completely Leia, so that the weight has been fully supported by the truly original materials of this new trilogy, Rey and Kylo Ren. It's his movie and only his, however Abrams He is generous with the legacy of the saga and tries to make some final obeisances, but in minutes any of the above has more elements of the past.

The limits of strength

Another of the "revolutions" of Episode VIII was the inclusion of variations in the use of force that pissed off fans who said Luke couldn't send his "hologram" remotely, or that the meetings of Rey and Kylo because of their bonding of force they were not possible. While Abrams He is branded a coward in renowned media, his characters not only have encounters with the force but are capable of teleport objects on those connections.

Something that Johnson pointed with a few drops of rain, here it becomes a definitive plot point at the end, a fantastic recreation of the moment ‘Crystal Jungle’ (Die Hard, 1988) of Bruce Willis, hiding a gun on his back in the final showdown. But not only that, but also dares with new powers such as healing making a "Transfusion" of force and even the necromancy itself.

This matches the powers of Baby yoda that the last episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ appears, premiered two days before the movie, and that, oddly enough, no one criticizes its use of force outside the canon. Indeed, Abrams is enthusiastic about the toys that Johnson has given him and if he doesn't use them in the same way. Leia's influence on her son Ben– takes them further. If this is paddling against the previous one, if it is try to cancel your progress, is on the spectator's court.

Why ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is a good Star Wars movie

Confuse "fan service" with "make a good Star Wars movie”Challenges how certain norms of artistic creation work, from graphic design to art. Limitations are a tool.. If Rothko makes pictures with three colors, make a picture with a palette of 10 colors not going to make a better picture of RothkoIn fact, it is a sign that perhaps the artist who relies on all the elements at his disposal, supplies a lack of ability to create harmoniously with simple elements. "Simple is hard" what does it say Scorsese.

‘The rise of Skywalker’Understands that the Subversion of expectations is not synonymous with good narrative, and of course that in that sense amends the work of Johnson. It has a purpose of reaching the end as a third act. The problem is that 'The last Jedi’I played surprise and breakup for reasons that have nothing to do with participating in a story that goes beyond the microcosm of that same work. The subframes of the previous one, with the search for code or betrayal, they didn't have a global purpose and, in hindsight, in an overview, and now they are shown as a filling.

He has also been accused of being nothing more than a gymkana from one place to another, a constant chase in which the rush of the characters reflects the rush of the production, but it is not clarified in these comments that, precisely all 'The rise of Skywalker' it's a time trial mission. Unlike other installments of the saga in which the deadline appears in the third act, here arises from the beginning. Only left 16 hours so that the final order, a brilliant game with the final solution of the third Reich, is unleashed.

Thus, Abrams and Terrio's script may be overloaded, may have problems of run over and saturation of information, but all surprises, even Chewbacca's no death, they have a purpose in history, everything moves in the same direction and accompanies the ideas of ‘The awakening of the force’. Each mission of each character ends in the same vortex that contributes something to the spectacular climax of the film Even in every action scene there is a certain purpose that moves with the feelings of the protagonists.

The work of Ridley and Driver mimicry it makes his fights with saber more than an artistic choreography in an aesthetically beautiful red room. There is a purpose almost in each sword strike, and the intensity of their attacks is consistent with the interpretation of movements, body language and gestures. I may not direct so well, but Abrams is a pure visual narrator and works with functionality and integration and the result is classic and dynamic.

A youth serial that does not underestimate the imagination

‘The rise of Skywalker’Surprised by his honesty, wanting to go straight ahead with his elements of the newsletter and classic adventures H. Rider Haggardmovie of Indiana Jones (even in the attire of Poe Dameron) with quick dialogues Howard Hawks and synthesis of everything the memorable saga has done. A very sharp rhythm and visually overwhelming, aesthetically timeless action scenes that fit that of the great sagas endings in the style of ‘The Lord of the rings’Or‘ Avengers: Endgame ’itself (Avengers: Endgame, 2019).

The difference with the end of Marvel is his work towards physicality with a limitation of digital effects on characters that bring it closer to the earthly, avoiding CGI animal stampedes. It also includes raids on ships of the first order, and espionage plot with the revelation of the traitor, an element that appears from the beginning and surprises, but to say that it is taken from nothing is not paying attention to the last plane from Domhnall Gleeson in 'The last Jedi’And how Ren treats him, in general, throughout his footage.

The end inevitably moves to ‘The return of the Jedi’But it develops differently, with that ghost planet with architecture coming out of a story of Lovecraft, and pure atmosphere of cosmic horror. Gothic romance with echoes to Emily Brönte and the tragic ending with a print like piety is a perfect closure for the two main characters. But the key is how it connects the entire saga and gives new meaning to all movies with answers about the Sith in their final black mass scene Satanic space.

The end of a saga and an era of fantastic

The last confrontation of the Emperor and King faces all Jedi Knights and the Sith embodied in them, somehow many generations meet in the last living representatives, attending a minimalist battle To close, thanks to a scrap metal with no last name, a saga that began 42 years ago. The generations of followers of ‘Star Wars’, Their children and even grandchildren, also converge at that time. The resolution of the naval battle of the rebellion is saved at the last minute, in the style of Dunkirk.

All thanks to the people on foot together to help, as highlighted in a script line that greets fans, so criticized and labeled, with a dark side part, but with a good part of them whose only sin has been love movies and stories from the Lucas factory. Now everything has become its own war between fans, not fans, critics and public, opinion makers and film directors, tweeters, youtubers of final explained and people who do not go or come but leave the cave once a year to say that it seemed like crap. As usual.

‘The rise of Skywalker’Will find its audience with the passage of time, they will continue talking about it and a whole generation will have nostalgia for Rey, Kylo Ren and his kiss variation of‘ Duel in the Sun ’(Duel in the Sun, 1946). Special marathons will be made in the cinema to remember it, while few will remember the clone wars that followed every Christmas from 2015 to 2019, every time one of them was released. Destined to concord, Episode IX has created more blood, which makes us wonder if we really deserve more de moviesStar wars’.