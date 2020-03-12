It is already his most watched series

Share it:

"A simmer", "Gritty" and "Suspenseful" are the labels that Netflix describes Toy Boy, its brand-new Top 1 in series these days. When it was broadcast a few months ago on Antena 3, the public through social networks and specialized critics unanimously used other more fiery and stark adjectives to describe this erotic thriller, to keep us in the vocabulary. It wasn't suspense, but probably the strongest suspense of the season.

Was firewood made from the fallen tree with Toy Boy? Of course. That if they had looked for the protagonists in gyms instead of in acting schools, that if the credibility of the plot was more slippery than an American bar, that if María Pedraza, as an experienced lawyer, was ridiculous, that the scenes were not even what horny enough to be a little intimidating … All in all, despite that lousy fame and very poor audience data, it has been reaching Netflix and becoming the most watched series.

What does it mean for such a reviled series to become the most attractive product of the moment on a platform of this level? A simple deduction is that the Netflix catalog, at least in terms of news in recent months, has not conquered its audience. In fact, a week before Toy Boy, another series that airs open, Live without permission, also reached number 1 in views. It is not the same case for two reasons: on the one hand, the Jose Coronado series has worked in audience and has never had bad reviews; on the other, it was added to Netflix before it was concluded on Telecinco, making it a much more powerful hook. Compared to own productions, Toy boy has left in smaller cloths to This shit beats me, Altered Carbon, Locke & Key, Sex Education or The Cable Girls. Narcos Mexico or Bojack Horseman, recent releases well covered by critics, nor appear.

Another conclusion that can be drawn from this unexpected success of the strippers, and perhaps it is the most interesting on a sociological level, is that the same public that considers that something is not of sufficient quality to follow it in an open broadcast, it does swallows it without problem in streaming format. This is a derivative that has a lot to do with new forms of consumption: it is not the same experience to sit down to watch a series week after week in your living room than, for example, download it in a minute and see it in pieces in the mobile while on your way to school or work. In this sense, in a finer plan, there is a scale of commitment that greatly varies the relationship that the public establishes with the audiovisual work: the highest degree would be to pay a ticket to see a movie and, the lowest, that broken view in the mobile. In this sense, the emotional value that users attribute to what they are seeing on Netflix would be quite questionable.

That idea could be contested with a bit of an argument: as it is a sexy, sexy series, it is better consumed in the privacy of a streaming – that each one completes that scene as they wish – than 'as a family'. Although in this sense it should be remembered that the series could also be seen on Atresplayer Premium, Atresmedia's digital platform, although at that time it would still have very few subscribers.

The generation that grew up with Ana and the 7. Netflix

Finally, another conclusion that would strip the apparent power of Netflix would have to do with the specific number of real views. In its broadcast on Antena 3, Toy boy It marked lows below a million viewers and a 7 percent share, an unmitigated disaster for the prime time of a large network. How many viewers has that same series needed to become the most watched on Netflix? We cannot know because the platform does not make your data public, and the ones it does share from time to time are not verifiable. But the logic makes us think that, in absolute numbers, what is a total failure in a generalist chain can be a total victory in a platform. And it is good to remember it from time to time so as not to announce anticipated deaths from one or other forms of television consumption or to assume superiorities that are now taken for granted.

In short, Netflix boasts of the success of Toy boy Through this Top 1 in series, he lacks the shortcomings of this television model: either the catalog is very weak (outside the shirt), or the public is worth everything (we tear off pants), or his data is not as overwhelming as it seems ( do I take off my thong?). Let everyone draw their own conclusion (and put the ticket where they want).