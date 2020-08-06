"It is a dream to return to Neza again," said Argentine Germán Arangio now in his time with coach.

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Germán Arangio is now a coach at Neza FC (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

The Mexican Football League (LBM) has brought many surprises. Former players, footballers and even historical teams have been reunited in this new project, which gives an alternative to anyone who has no place in the Liga MX.

One of these cases is that of Neza Soccer Club, who signed his return to the national orbit. Despite the differences with that team that shone in the nineties, there is a similarity that stands out. The technician of this Mexican team is the Argentine Germán Arangio, who shone in the early 2000s as a forward.

“It is a dream to return to Neza again. I have lived incredible moments in this team, ”said the former Racing de Avellaneda in the official presentation of the team at the Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl Metropolitan Stadium.

The South American pointed out that this is a new beginning for those of the State of Mexico (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

The South American pointed out that this is a new beginning for those of the State of Mexico. "Those who saw my goals know of my dedication And I ask the new generations to support the team. My passion for Neza is still intact ”he added.

After the presentation ceremony, Infobae Mexico chatted with the former footballer for a few minutes. "It is a dream", the strategist reaffirmed on his return, while waiting for the visions to begin for the first team.

"It is a team that is starting in a League that is taking its first steps. On a personal level I feel happy and waiting for things to go well, "said the Buenosairean.

Neza FC returned to Mexican soccer now with the LBM (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

On the project of the visors where players for the first team will come out, Arangio was enthusiastic. “We are seeing the level, there are many players and each one has a different dream. We hope to get good material, especially players who have passion and dedication, "he said.

Finally, he spoke about the start of the LBM which will take place in mid-October of this year. He commented that he hopes that everything starts in the best way, especially due to the health contingency of COVID-19.

"We will see as the days go by. It is a different situation in all aspects because of the pandemic and you have to take sanitary measures so that everything improves, "he concluded.

"It reminds us of the other team"

In the photo, from left to right, is Carlos Salcido, Jonathan González, Víctor Montiel, Rafael Fonseca, Samuel Hernández and Diego Bartolotta (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

Another attendee was Carlos Salcido, president of the LBM. The former footballer dedicated a few words to Neza FC during the presentation of the team, as well as the signing of the agreement between state authorities and the board of the club.

"Many thanks. I am very happy to have Neza in our ranks, because it reminds us of the other team, ”said the former rojiblanco, who noted the arrival of more than 6,000 footballers to the visors.

“He made a story that marked generations. Hopefully enjoy it and that people enjoy your club "he added.

Hugo Vázquez, president of the Mexican club (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

At the same time, Rafael Fonseca, vice president of the National Association of Mexican Football (ANBM), pointed out that they are committed to the sports and social issue. Therefore, this type of event to favor the sports community in Mexico.

He recalled that they initially planned this project on a napkin at a meal with the organization's partners. "We are making history", He stressed, now that the project is taking shape and about to have its first professional tournament.

By last, Juan Hugo de la Rosa García, Nezahualcóyotl municipal president, commented that it was an honor to be able to participate in this event. "This is also a good news for the people of Neza ”, detailed.

Signing of the agreement between state authorities and the club board (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

“The fact that this initiative has been made is very important. For this I thank the leaders of the Neza team and the Mexican Football League. ", declared the official, who assured that soccer plays a very important role for the social integration of the municipality, adjacent to Mexico City.

At the end of the messages of the guests, the municipal president and Hugo Vázquez, president of the mexiquense club, signed a collaboration agreement. They were witnesses Victor Montiel, president of the ANBM, as well as Diego Bartolotta, President of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (Conifa) and of the Veracruzano Tiburon Club.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

"We don't want to continue with this cheap novel": Xalapa lost its LBM affiliation process

Carlos Salcido, the president with "heavy hand" and leadership of the Mexican Football League

Mexican Football League has international backing and will seek to host a World Cup

Neza FC and the formula of a project that promises to “stay forever”