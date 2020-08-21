"It is a blessing to return to the courts": this is how Salim Hernández lived his first match of the Liga de Expansión MX

Share it:

Salim Hernández spoke about his first MX Expansion League match (Photo: Courtesy of Leones Negros)

After months of inactivity, silver soccer in Mexico returned. Last Tuesday the first games of the now were lived Expansion League MX, where Leones Negros was one of the leading teams.

“We longed for it a lot after being locked up for so long and by the uncertainty of the ascent. It is a blessing ”, assured the young goalkeeper, Salim hernandez, at a press conference this Thursday.

The goalkeeper said he was excited about the hairy team's first game against the Alebrijes of Oaxaca. "It was an important game because we had no time to be active. Personally, my debut was something very longed for, "he said.

Salim Hernández is not surprised by his debut in the MX Expansion League (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

This had not been his first official match, he had already participated in the Copa MX. However, this Tuesday's meeting in Oaxaca It was the first time that he defended his team's goal in the League.

“Before Pipe announced his departure, he had envisioned this moment. It doesn't catch me by surprise because every day we work towards that goal”, Commented the goalkeeper about the departure of Felipe López to the Bravos de Juárez.

In the dressing room they told me that, now that I have the opportunity, I should take it

Leones Negros debuted with a defeat against the Alebrijes of Oaxaca (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

Hernández said that he already imagined his debut and that is why he felt confident. He even thought that if there was a penalty, he was not going to let the ball cross under his three sticks, something that curiously happened.

At minute 85, the Oaxaqueños had the opportunity to open the scoring via the 11 steps. “I am looking at the ball and suddenly I feel the player. I was going to go out playing and I see that the referee marks a penalty"Commented the goalkeeper, who only saw how the rival flew the ball over his frame in the maximum penalty.

However, the Black Lions did not score points in their visit to the Estadio Tecnológico de Oaxaca, losing by a last minute goal. "I am happy for my debut, but we did not get the expected result. The team has to take revenge for this game, ”said Hernández.

We had key plays that we did not define and in the end those little details cost

Leones Negros will have their revenge almost a week and a half after their debut in Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

For the 21-year-old goalkeeper, the team must recover from the first game and look for the three points against Mineros de Zacatecas at the Jalisco Stadium. “We did very good things in the game and I think we should start from there. When you come from a defeat, you have to win at home and we must turn the page, "he remarked.

Finally, he spoke about six cases of COVID-19 that the team had before the match. "We had a hard time assimilating the news. However, in the game we have very capable people to face it, even if they don't have experience ”, concluded the youth.

Black Lions will have their revenge almost a week and a half after his debut in Liga de Expansión MX. Those led by Jorge Dávalos will receive the Zacatecas miners on day 2 of the 2020 Guard1anes tournament.

The match will be Sunday, August 30 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The meeting will take place in the Jalisco Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the chain TUDN.

