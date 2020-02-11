“It hurt a lot”: Yolanda Andrade asks Verónica Castro to come back with a sad message (VIDEO)

Share it:

The gossip that exists for the supposed symbolic wedding between Yolanda Andrade Y Veronica Castro it has not come to an end; since the driver spoke again about the subject and He asked his ex to return to television.

It should be remembered that for all the controversy that arose months ago, The vero decided to leave the world of entertainment and entertainment, to live in peace in your home. By this situation, Andrade She was accused and attacked by various people.

Nevertheless, Yolanda He asked her to return to television and Mexican cinema, apart from that she only wishes to have a good relationship with the actress, just as she has it with all her ex-partners.

I would like to be fine with all the people I have been with, almost all of them, I am fine and we are still friends, everyone has their life, I am very respectful in that, in her case, because we were fine , I do not know what happened".

For First hand, confessed that they were fine, but that Veronica He went out to deny the wedding, even when no one had mentioned his name and that was when she decided to confirm it.

He detailed that the statements that the actress and how he expressed himself of her, after everything came to light, It hurt a lot.

It came out (from the hands). She wanted to deny something that did happen and it hurt me how she expressed herself in Argentina, it hurt a lot. ”

Yolanda Andrade asked him to Veronica Castro that she return to work, although she clarified that her decision to move away from the reflectors only took her to harm her and that people hated her.

It has nothing to do with his trophies, or his career or anything, it is more I am the first to tell him and ask him to come back to the television, but she said that to provoke this, that people would hate me and say 'ay he leaves to retire (because of him) ', imagine someone who retires who has 53 years of career, for God's sake, I don't have them for life. ”

