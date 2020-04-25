"It has been a blow to the planet, we have an obligation to reflect", José Mota on the coronavirus

The humorist José Mota, has passed through El Larguero to tell us how the confinement is happening and to talk about its new projects that have been stopped due to the coronavirus crisis, such as the series El Pilón.

“Being at home took him well because I have an inner world to revisit, tI would send the script of a movie that I have taken again (…) We were going so fast in life that you didn't realize, This break has made the world reflect. It has been a blow to the huge planet. We have an obligation to think a little bit: Where was he going so fast and where was he going? ”José Mota commented.

In addition, he remembered good times with his colleagues at the function Two fools and me: “We have another project because it is still a show with Santiago Segura, Florentino Fernández and I, in the theater and we had to stop it (…) We had to remove the catering because it was a superfluous expense, chips, pistachios … "

And he has also spoken about his work and the differences that exist in the way of doubling in each country: "Animation in the US is done backwards, first the actor locutes and the animation is made over the locution, But here it is already done for you, to which we must add that Spanish is denser. In Shreck I saw them and I wished them to make four scenes of the ass (…) Many times doing animation is much easier there than here, but home is not valued ”