"It gives me a bump": Carlos Salcido forgets the extra-field issues and is focused on the start of the LBM

Carlos Salcido, president of the LBM (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

We are almost two months from the start of the Mexican Football League (LBM). However, extra-field issues have overshadowed the inaugural tournament of the new option in Aztec soccer.

However, for Carlos Salcido, LBM president, these problems make you lazy. "The truth I can't wait to talk about it because we are going to be a transparent and honest League ”, he affirmed in an interview with Infobae Mexico, after the presentation of Neza FC.

The former Mexican defender noted that "There are people who insist on staining or saying things" to harm the new project. "They are one of the things we want to end so that they don't happen in football," he said.

In the photo, from left to right, is Carlos Salcido, Jonathan González, Víctor Montiel, Rafael Fonseca, Samuel Hernández and Diego Bartolotta (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

And it is that in recent months there have been setbacks with different franchises, such as the case of Cremonesse Xalapa or of Wolves BUAP. However, he indicated that he is happy to start with the new professional soccer league.

"We're glad to start with 19 teams who have bet and have that confidence in us. So we hope to reward them with what corresponds to us, "said the former rojiblanco.

In addition, he commented that he is happy to meet people who once crossed paths on the courts. For example, the Argentine Germán Arangio, who will be the technician of Neza FC.

The former Mexican soccer player pointed out that "there are people who insist on staining or saying things" to harm the new project (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

"They are colleagues who have lost their jobs, without that opportunity to continue in the sport they like. The truth I'm glad you have that opportunity to be in football, ”said the three-time World Cup player.

He regretted the situation that his other former colleagues are experiencing due to the situation of the Liga de Expansión MX, but he left the doors open for the LBM. "We have always said that we have open doors for all the people who want to practice this nice sport ”, he pointed out.

“Having this League armed comes in handy, not only for players, but for all of Mexico.. We are a country that has breakfast, lunch and dinner football. It was very necessary to have these opportunities ”, concluded the manager.

"We will improve"

Víctor Montiel spoke about the LBM's extra-field problems (Photo: Twitter / @victormontielc_)

Victor Montiel, president of the National Association of Mexican Football (ANBM), also spoke with Infobae Mexico about the extra court problems. He gave details on the issues that are still unfinished, but assured that he is working to start in the best way.

The manager first spoke of the case of Wolves BUAP, who this week announced that they will not be able to use the name or the facilities of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla. "We are informed of the issue by Guillermo Aguilar (club president) ”, he commented.

He regretted the situation that arose and assured that he believes in the version that the president gave. "We will support it so that it can use another venue"Commented the also former soccer player of Chivas de Guadalajara.

The calendar of the contest will be published next week (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

Regarding the loss of affiliation of the Cremonesse, Montiel noted that "The subject is over". “In the end we are trying to come to good terms. This is soccer and it should not be handled in any other way than with education ”, he pointed out.

He also updated on the issue of separation with the Women's Major League, where there was talk of an alleged fraud with the use of the LBM image. "Now we part, precisely because of some issues that came out on social networks ”, he declared.

He specified that due to the start of the tournament they have not been able to close the issue with Rodrigo Day, president of the women's organization. "These negotiations can be resumed later because he is doing a good job with his league and we are not excluded with him, "he said.

Finally, he provided details on the start of the inaugural tournament, which will begin on October 16 of this year. He said that the competition schedule will be published next week, if there is no setback.

There will be a preseason tournament to be played from October 2 to 10 (Photo: Courtesy / Neza FC)

In addition, the top honcho of the ANBM mentioned that there will be a preseason tournament to be played from October 2 to 10. The champion of the contest will be the one with the honor of playing the opening match against Atlético Ensenada.

“I hope that all the teams put together in a very professional way and that the level is high. The fans themselves will realize the level ", expressed about the 19 founding franchises of the LBM.

He acknowledged that they have had problems, but assured that they will improve with the passage of time. "We will be correcting and improving day by day so that in three or four years it will be one of the best international leagues"Victor Montiel concluded.

